Annual 'It's Great to Live in Harrison' Columbus Day Parade held
Thousands of marchers and spectators filled the streets of downtown Harrison on Monday for the 44th annual “It’s Great to Live in Harrison” Columbus Day Parade. The parade was followed by a day-long festival at Ma Riis Park that included entertainment, food and rides. Monday's events capped off a weekend of festivities that included a concert, fireworks and a car show.
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Annual 'It's Great to Live in Harrison' Columbus Day Parade held
Comments / 0