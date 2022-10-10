Read full article on original website
MAN ARRESTED FOR WARRANT AFTER BEING SPOTTED SLEEPING
Roseburg Police arrested a man for a warrant after he was spotted sleeping on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 7:00 a.m. the 34-year old was seen in front of a business in the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. An officer checked for warrants and dispatch confirmed the man had an active warrant from the State Parole Board for absconding.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE COUNTS OF MAIL THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man, and charged him with multiple counts of mail theft on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 9:30 p.m. a vehicle driven by 38-year old Christopher Page was observed in the area of Northwest Trust Avenue, and the suspect was allegedly seen stealing mail. The same vehicle was seen two hours behind Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard when the driver allegedly tossed a bunch of mail into the bushes.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged harassment incident on Monday. An RPD report said just before 12:00 p.m. the 38-year old and another man were playing cards on the Gaddis Park bike path in the 800 block of West Highland Street. For some reason the suspect wanted the victim to leave his camp. The victim wouldn’t leave and the suspect allegedly shoved him. The victim alleged that the suspect also sat on top of him and pummeled him with his fist. He had injuries to corroborate this.
SUTHERLIN POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Sutherlin Police arrested a man following a reported disturbance early Tuesday. An SPD report said just before 12:45 a.m., 37-year old David Salamone allegedly pushed a victim and then broke a window during an argument in the 1000 block of East Central Avenue. Salamone was charged with harassment, and second-degree counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $8,750.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENTS
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after alleged disorderly conduct incidents on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 8:30 a.m. an officer responded to the intersection of the Interstate 5 exit 136 off ramp and West Central Avenue where a man with a long metal pole was allegedly throwing things at vehicles and was confronted by patrons of a nearby business.
Springfield couple recognized by police for efforts to thwart child abduction
The Springfield Police Department has honored a couple who thwarted a kidnapping this spring. On June 6th, Jennifer and Donald Lawson saw an attempted child abduction on 48th street. The two turned their vehicle around and drove toward the child’s location. That caused the suspect, 28-year-old Tanner Hoover of Ashland, to flee.
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
3 neighboring black market grows busted with 113 greenhouses of marijuana found, police say
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided three neighboring properties in rural Rogue River that were growing and processing black market cannabis on Thursday the 6th, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
Two arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police were investigating a report of a stolen trailer. The two arrested are 61-year-old Tara Leigh Hodges and 60-year-old Theresa Ellen Cranford. At about 9:20 a.m. on October 7, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies found a stolen trailer on...
Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night. According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested a male suspect in his 60's Saturday morning after a barricade situation at the Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Officers got the call around 10 a.m. and responded to the area within 10 minutes. Police said the man got...
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
