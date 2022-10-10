Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE VFD CHICKEN & SAUSAGE BBQ FUNDRAISER SATURDAY
The public can support the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at a drive-thru fundraiser. Plates of chicken and sausage barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerville fire station at 742 Memory Lane. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchased from...
KBTX.com
45th annual Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival attracts thousands of visitors
CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of people made their way to the Chappell Hill community in Washington County to celebrate the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s 45th Annual Scarecrow Festival. The annual street festival features more than 150 vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, clothing, unique one-of-a-kind items, and more....
kwhi.com
TEXAS ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL COMING TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND
An art dual will highlight the Texas Arts and Music Festival coming up this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brenham. Luis Angulo of Something Cool Studios in Austin will be busing in artists from all over the state to participate. The artists are going to compete against each other for a cash prize.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST BLOCK PARTY AND FITNESS WALK
Brenham ISD is inviting the public to a Block Party and Fitness Walk just in time for Halloween. The Block Party will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 5-7pm at Fireman’s Park. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in a costume contest. The...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FEST, GRACE LUTHERAN ANNIVERSARY, LLOYD SAUNDERS COOK-OFF
Three separate events will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Brooke Trahan and Austin Taylor of the Texas Arts and Music Festival will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the annual festival, happening Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brenham. Ryan Ogrodowicz, headmaster of Grace Lutheran School,...
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe
SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’14 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome, Chevy chassis, 34K mi., very clean, comes w/ car dolly – 979-830-7928. For Sale: Kenmore 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, black, has ice maker $200 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white,...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM BLESSINGS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for a nonprofit organization in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Blessings with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. at HSF Biergarten, located at 307 South Park Street. Brenham Blessings states its mission is...
dmagazine.com
A Brief History of the Round Top Antiques Show
The Round Top secret is out—that much we know for sure. Since it’s advent as a humble Oktoberfest in the late ’60s, the biannual antiques show has exploded into a who’s who affair with 4,000 vendors and nearly 100,000 visitors taking over the sleepy Central Texas town. But how did it become what it is today, and with big-name buyers moving in, where is it headed? With VIP shoppers swooping in and corporate backers buying up venues, what will happen to the fabric of this once-quaint antiques fair? We look at the past, present, and future of this beloved shopping event.
kwhi.com
CAMP FOR ALL GALA BEING HELD THURSDAY NIGHT
The Bank of Brenham is encouraging everyone to join them for the annual Camp For All Gala which is entitled, “An Evening in Paradise.”. The gala is being held Thursday beginning 6pm at Deep in the Heart Farms at 8351 Highway 105. This year’s co-chairs for the gala are...
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery
Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
Click2Houston.com
This drought needs to moo-ve on
My cover photo today with a rolled bale of hay illustrates an important point: it’s rolled because it was purchased somewhere else and brought to the dry farm in Hempstead that obviously isn’t producing. Look at this drought shot on Click2Pins from Iamdan in Plantersville, between Magnolia and Navasota in Grimes County:
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE POLICE HOLDING A FUNDRAISER FOR FAITH ROSALES
The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru to help one of their own going through a difficult time. Faith Rosales, the daughter of Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle, suffered a serious accident at home. She was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital. After undergoing brain surgery...
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
kwhi.com
PARKS AND REC BOARD HEARS JACKSON ST. PARK UPGRADES
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a meeting Wednesday to hear an update on the Jackson Street Park Master Plan. Shane Howard with Burditt Consultants presented the board with two options for upgrades to the park. The upgrades include updated lighting for the playing fields and trails at the park, shade structures, expanding the walk and bike trails, upgraded bathrooms, an open-air pavilion, and a possible cover for the basketball court. The improvements are estimated to cost between 4.1 and 4.5 million dollars. JC Robinson of the Brenham Pickleball Association was in attendance and urged the board members to compare the use of the pickleball courts to the soccer fields. He also brought up the use of illegal drugs at the park and how it conflicts with the family image. Brenham Director of Public Works Dane Rau said the fields are not meant to be competition fields:
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location
Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
