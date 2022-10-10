PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.

