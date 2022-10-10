Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
starvedrock.media
Salvation Army Of Ottawa Hosting Family Fun(d) Night
Whether its providing food, clothing or shelter, the Salvation Army continues to be there when people need them the most. You can help the charity by attending a fun event next month in Ottawa. Salvation Army of Ottawa is hosting a “Family Fun(d) Night” at their location on Madison Street....
starvedrock.media
Putnam County Pantry Offering Christmas Baskets For Those In Need
Applications are now being accepted to receive assistance this holiday season from the Putnam County Food Pantry. The charity is taking forms for families to receive a Christmas basket filled with gifts. These can include wants like toys, games and books and needs including clothing. The baskets will be ready...
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru

starvedrock.media
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market
A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
walls102.com
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop
EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
starvedrock.media
NCI Artworks to Screen Interviews with Veterans Tuesdays through Nov. 8
The members of The Greatest Generation faced crippling financial and world-changing political upheaval, and saved the world while they did it. Today, we're losing them every day, and NCI Artworks wants us to hear what they have to say. Leading up to Veterans Day on November 11, the organization is...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
KWQC
Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
starvedrock.media
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
wjol.com
Cullinan Properties Provides More Details About Rock Run Crossings And Hollywood Casino
Cullinan Properties is excited to announce the addition of Hollywood Casino Joliet as an anchor tenant at the Rock Run Crossings development project. The construction of the casino is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The parent company of Hollywood Casino Joliet, PENN Entertainment, announced...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
starvedrock.media
Ameren Decides On Transmission Line Route Between Oglesby And Utica
After spending this summer gathering public input, Ameren is moving ahead with plans to build a new towering transmission line from Oglesby to Utica. The company has submitted its primary route to the Illinois Commerce Commission which has 80 to 120 foot tall steel poles taking power lines from a substation in Oglesby to one north of Utica. The line largely heads north up Interstate 39, crossing the Illinois River before going east along Interstate 80 then jetting south to Route 6.
walls102.com
Crops in northern parts of LaSalle County impacted from late planting
OTTAWA -Harvest is underway for North Central Illinois farmers, though crops in portions of LaSalle County are taking much longer than usual to get harvested, according to Farm Bureau President David Isermann. Even with the early planting, some farmers didn’t get the big yield increase that they hoped for. Iserman...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
Oregon bowhunter accused of illegally killing whitetail deer
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man, Brandon Miller, 28, has been accused of illegally killing a whitetail deer with a bow and arrow. According to the Oregon Police Department, at 7:32 p.m. on October 3rd, officers arrested Miller on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. During the arrest, officers issued citations for violation of Illinois […]
wglc.net
St. Margaret’s Health to explore reclassifying area facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital
SPRING VALLEY – St. Margaret’s Health, which manages hospitals in Spring Valley and in Peru, is looking to reclassify one of their facilities to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Either SMH-Spring Valley or SMH-Peru could potentially qualify for the designation, however, no decision has been made. According to a press release from SMH, they say the intent would be for the other hospital to remain a full-service hospital. It was also announced that they have put on hold its application to State regulators to discontinue emergency and inpatient services at St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley.
