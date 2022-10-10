Read full article on original website
Related
The New Jersey Spot Named The Most Beautiful In The Entire State
There is one place in New Jersey that is the most beautiful spot in the entire state, at least according to one major website. There is no question that the website that made this decision knows a little something about beauty. As a matter of fact, it's been in the business of beauty for decades. We're talking about Cosmopolitan.
The New Jersey Restaurant That Has Been Crowned Most Beautiful
We have a great combination of awesome food and beautiful ambiance and view at so many of New Jersey's greatest restaurants. But which one is the Garden State's most beautiful?. That's a question that is a really difficult one to answer since there are so many amazingly great restaurants in...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
When is the Best Time to See the Fall Foliage in New Jersey
I love taking a fall drive and seeing the beautiful leaves. Aah, crisp air, apple cider, and fall leaves. The reds, deep oranges, and yellows throughout New Jersey and surrounding areas. We are so lucky here at the Shore we see all 4 seasons, and fall is a big fan favorite. I would always choose summer but there is something fresh, like a new beginning in fall.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Closed for nearly 60 years: This real NJ asylum is now a haunted adventure
PASSAIC — There is still plenty of time to get scared this Halloween season in New Jersey. Brighton Asylum, located at 2 Brighton Ave., in Passaic (on the border of Clifton) is New Jersey’s most visited and scariest haunted house destination for over 10 years now, according to the website.
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
NJ weather: It’s only going to rain one day this time around
The big weather headline here is still a storm system set to dampen New Jersey's mood (and weather) on Thursday. It is not going to rain all day. In fact, rainfall totals and the severe thunderstorm threat have scaled back a bit. It's just going to be a flip to inclement and fairly unpleasant weather.
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years
If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
NJ beaches are still a battered mess after Hurricane Ian
At the end of last month into the start of October, when the wind started whipping and the rain started falling from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, beaches up and down the New Jersey coast suffered significant erosion. According to Stewart Farrell, the director and founder of the Stockton University...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Linked To A New E. Coli Outbreak
When you go to the grocery store, you of course want to make sure that what you are bringing home is safe for you and your family. That's why when a store recalls a product, it's usually for good reason and you should adhere to the warnings. I know a...
NJ weather: Two more days of beautiful, bright, mild weather
The first weekend of October was ugly, as the remnants of Ian blew in rain and wind. The second (extended) weekend of October was beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and awesome autumnal temperatures. Most upcoming days also look great. There is one wrinkle in the forecast — Thursday. The brief,...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0