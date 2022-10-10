ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

5NEWS

Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
CHECOTAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Public safety calls, arrests up this year at Tulsa State Fair, sheriff’s office says

TULSA, Okla. — With this year’s Tulsa State Fair officially over, the people in charge of keeping everyone safe are reflecting about how things went this year. Since Expo Square--where the fair is held--is a Tulsa County public trust, the task to keep everyone safe and maintain order at the fair falls under the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Man with child in his arms charged after shooting at officer

A man with addresses in both Roland and Fort Smith is facing multiple felony charges in Sequoyah County District Court after he reportedly shot at a Roland Police officer while holding a small child in his arms. Elbert Fuller was booked into the county detention center on Saturday and charged with with a laundry list of complaints, including shooting with intent to kill, child abuse, placing…
ROLAND, OK
KTUL

OHP reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved wreck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bristow woman pleads guilty for kidnapping victim at knifepoint

TULSA, Okla. — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint at a Sapulpa gas station and forcing her to drive to Kellyville, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, age 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOCO

Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KTUL

Deadly house fire in east Tulsa leaves one woman, her dog dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday morning, a deadly house fire in east Tulsa left one woman and her dog dead. Family members of the victim were willing to speak to address some rumors but asked not to be on camera for privacy as they mourn this devastating loss but asked NewsChannel 8 to tell her story.
TULSA, OK

