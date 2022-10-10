Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies looking for suspect in truck theft
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted in a truck theft last month. Deputies responded to a home in the 73500 Block of South 230 Road, just outside of Wagoner on Sept. 28. The victim reported his 2019 Ford F250 went...
Public safety calls, arrests up this year at Tulsa State Fair, sheriff’s office says
TULSA, Okla. — With this year’s Tulsa State Fair officially over, the people in charge of keeping everyone safe are reflecting about how things went this year. Since Expo Square--where the fair is held--is a Tulsa County public trust, the task to keep everyone safe and maintain order at the fair falls under the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.
OSBI: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Man with child in his arms charged after shooting at officer
A man with addresses in both Roland and Fort Smith is facing multiple felony charges in Sequoyah County District Court after he reportedly shot at a Roland Police officer while holding a small child in his arms. Elbert Fuller was booked into the county detention center on Saturday and charged with with a laundry list of complaints, including shooting with intent to kill, child abuse, placing…
KTUL
OHP reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved wreck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
Tulsa mother facing Child Stealing charges continues to fight for her children
TULSA, Okla. — A complex custody case could end up getting a Tulsa mom deported. Maria Rosario Chico was in a Tulsa County Courtroom today for a hearing to request Child Stealing charges against her be dropped. FOX23 was in the courtroom as Judge Dawn Moody denied the request.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Bristow woman pleads guilty for kidnapping victim at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint at a Sapulpa gas station and forcing her to drive to Kellyville, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, age 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash
TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
KTUL
Tulsa DA calls for transfer of death row inmate from federal to state custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is calling for the transfer of death row inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson from federal custody to the State of Oklahoma. The DA's office says it was formally notified this week that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying the...
KTUL
Parkland shooting victim's father stops in Tulsa to talk gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As a jury deliberates the fate of his son's killer, the father of a mass shooting victim is on a mission to save lives. Manuel Oliver's son is one of the 17 killed in the Parkland school shooting. Oliver says even the worst penalty is...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
KOCO
Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas
PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Tulsa Firefighters Investigate What Caused Deadly House Fire
The Tulsa Fire Department says a woman has died following a fire at a house near Admiral and Memorial. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says crews found a woman dead on the porch of the house, after someone had pulled her out of the fire. "Tried to go...
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
KTUL
Deadly house fire in east Tulsa leaves one woman, her dog dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday morning, a deadly house fire in east Tulsa left one woman and her dog dead. Family members of the victim were willing to speak to address some rumors but asked not to be on camera for privacy as they mourn this devastating loss but asked NewsChannel 8 to tell her story.
