Noon kickoff announced for Ohio State vs. Iowa game Oct. 22

After its off week, Ohio State football's return home against Iowa will kick off at noon Oct. 22, and will be televised by FOX, the school announced Monday.

The Buckeyes played five of their first six games at Ohio Stadium to start the 2022 season, beating Michigan State 49-20 in their first road game of the season Saturday.

Ohio State has not faced Iowa since losing to the Hawkeyes on the road in 2017, and has not hosted Iowa since 2013.

Get inside Ohio State football info:Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

Most underrated OSU players:These underrated Ohio State football players don't get respect they deserve | Rob Oller

The Buckeyes have won each of their seven matchups against Iowa at home, last losing to the Hawkeyes in Ohio Stadium in 1991.

Iowa is Ohio State's second game against a Big Ten West opponent in 2022, beating Wisconsin 52-21 at home Sept. 21. The Buckeyes will travel to face Northwestern Nov. 5 for their final crossover game of the season.

Ohio State's last home loss came Sept. 11, 2021 against Oregon, winning each of the last 11 games inside Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Urban Meyer leads 12-0 season:Ohio Stadium at 100: Urban Meyer's "Unexpected Perfection"

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts