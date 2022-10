Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Oct. 10-16

MONDAY, OCT. 10

Boys soccer

Hartley 4, Grandview 1

HART - Goals: Callahan 2, Murphy, Scali. Saves: Gillies 10.

GV - Saves: Bockbrader 7.

Buckeye Valley 3, Mansfield Senior 1

BV - Goals: Kaiser 2, Riley. Saves: Otto 4, Williams 4.

MS - Goal: Q.DeBolt. Saves: Hock 4.

Fisher Catholic 2, Granville Christian 1

FC - Goals: Krooner 2. Saves: Anders 12, Gentile 1, Boley 2.

GC - Goal: Tice. Saves: J.Benvie 1, J.Leija 3.

West 1, Whetstone 1

Columbus Academy 7, International 0

Westland 7, Ready 1

Grove City Christian 6, Tree of Life 0

Lakewood 2, Logan Elm 1

Granville 4, Fairfield Union 2

Licking Heights 4, Johnstown 0

Marion Harding 1, Pleasant 0

West Jefferson 2, Springfield NE 1

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 2

London 5, Kenton Ridge 3

District Tournament

ALL GAMES 7 P.M. UNLESS NOTED

Division I

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Whetstone at Westerville South; Big Walnut at Hilliard Bradley; Independence at Pickerington North (6); Dublin Scioto at Watkins Memorial; Newark at Groveport; Grove City at Chillicothe; Westland at Delaware; Licking Heights at Canal Winchester (13); Lancaster at Mount Vernon; Teays Valley at Logan; Marion Harding at Olentangy Liberty (4); Reynoldsburg at Olentangy Orange (14); West at Upper Arlington (5); Northland at Pickerington Central (11); Mifflin at Westerville Central (9); Hilliard Darby at Dublin Coffman (15)

Thursday, Oct. 20: Whetstone-Westerville South winner at New Albany (2); Big Walnut-Hilliard Bradley winner at Marysville; South at Independence-Pickerington North winner; Dublin Scioto-Watkins Memorial winner at St. Charles (7); Newark-Groveport winner at Dublin Jerome (3); Grove City-Chillicothe winner at Westerville North; Westland-Delaware winner at DeSales (8); Licking Heights-Canal Winchester winner vs. Gahanna (16) at TBA; Lancaster-Mount Vernon winner at Olentangy (1); Teays Valley-Logan winner at Olentangy Berlin (12); Marion Harding-Olentangy Liberty winner vs. Franklin Heights at TBA; Reynoldsburg-Olentangy Orange winner vs. Central Crossing at TBA; Briggs at West-Upper Arlington winner; Northland-Pickerington Central winner vs. Worthington Kilbourne at TBA; Mifflin-Westerville Central winner vs. Thomas Worthington at TBA; Hilliard Darby-Dublin Coffman winner at Hilliard Davidson (10)

Division II

Monday, Oct. 17: Harvest Prep at Linden; Hamilton Township at River Valley; Amanda-Clearcreek at Johnstown; Marion-Franklin at Lakewood; Horizon Science at Buckeye Valley; Heath at Highland; Ready at Centennial

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Harvest Prep-Linden winner at Bexley (1); Hamilton Township-River Valley winner at Jonathan Alder (6); Johnstown - Amanda-Clearcreek winner at London; Marion-Franklin - Lakewood winner at Granville (2); Horizon Science-Buckeye Valley winner at Bloom-Carroll (3); Whitehall (8) at Hartley (5); Heath-Highland winner at Columbus Academy (4); Ready-Centennial winner at Watterson (7)

Division III

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Coshocton at International; Cristo Rey at Fisher Catholic; West Jefferson at Liberty Christian; Liberty Union at Northridge (5); Fairbanks at Madison Christian; Patriot Academy at Rosecrans (8); Northside Christian at Granville Christian

Monday, Oct. 24: Coshocton-International winner at Worthington Christian; West Muskingum at Cristo Rey-Fisher Catholic winner; West Jefferson-Liberty Christian winner at Berlin Hiland; Liberty Union-Northridge winner vs. Wellington (7) at TBA; Fairbanks-Madison Christian winner at Grove City Christian (4); Delaware Christian at Tree of Life (3); Pleasant at Patriot Academy-Rosecrans winner; Northside Christian-Granville Christian winner at Grandview (2)

Girls soccer

Teays Valley 2, Tree of Life 1

Logan Elm 2, Washington C.H. 0

Circleville 2, Zane Trace 0

Benjamin Logan 4, North Union 1

Jonathan Alder 2, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 5, London 1

Unioto 11, Westfall 0

Tiffin Columbian 7, Marion Harding 4

District Tournament

ALL GAMES 7 P.M. UNLESS NOTED

Division I

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Groveport at Olentangy Berlin (1); Tri-Valley at Marysville; Newark at Chillicothe; Licking Heights at Gahanna (12); Canal Winchester at Dublin Scioto; Lancaster at Westerville North; Central Crossing at Olentangy Orange (3); Hilliard Darby at Olentangy (6); Grove City at Big Walnut (13); Marion Harding at Upper Arlington (5); Logan at Pickerington Central

Saturday, Oct. 22: Westland at Groveport-Olentangy Berlin winner; Reynoldsburg at Westerville Central (14); Tri-Valley - Marysville winner at Hilliard Bradley (11); Newark-Chillicothe winner at Watterson (10); Licking Heights-Gahanna winner vs. Hilliard Davidson at TBA; Mount Vernon at Dublin Coffman (4); Canal Winchester-Dublin Scioto winner at New Albany (9); Lancaster-Westerville North winner at Watkins Memorial (15); Franklin Heights at Central Crossing-Olentangy Orange winner; Teays Valley at Worthington Kilbourne (16); Hilliard Darby-Olentangy winner vs. DeSales at TBA; Grove City-Big Walnut winner at Pickerington North (7); Westerville South at Olentangy Liberty (8); Whetstone at Marion Harding-Upper Arlington winner; Thomas Worthington at Delaware; Logan-Pickerington Central winner at Dublin Jerome (2)

Division II

Tuesday, Oct. 18: North Union at Heath; Hartley at Jonathan Alder; London at Hamilton Township (4); Cristo Rey at Bloom-Carroll (2); River Valley at Highland; Centennial at Bexley (3); Buckeye Valley at Licking Valley

Saturday, Oct. 22: North Union-Heath winner at Granville (1), 3 p.m.; London-Hamilton Township winner vs. Hartley-Jonathan Alder winner at TBA, 3 p.m.; River Valley-Highland winner vs. Cristo Rey - Bloom-Carroll winner at TBA, 3 p.m.; Buckeye Valley-Licking Valley winner vs. Centennial-Bexley winner at TBA, 3 p.m.

Division III

Monday, Oct. 17: Wellington at Ready; Columbus Academy at Liberty Union; Ridgewood at Lakewood

Saturday, Oct. 22: Wellington-Ready winner at Fairbanks (2), 3 p.m.; Johnstown at Rosecrans (7), 3 p.m.; Columbus Academy-Liberty Union winner at Grandview (3), 3 p.m.; West Jefferson at Tree of Life (6), 3 p.m.; Ridgewood-Lakewood winner at Worthington Christian (1), 3 p.m.; West Muskingum at Amanda-Clearcreek (8); Northridge at CSG (4); Fisher Catholic at Berlin Hiland (5), 3 p.m.

Girls golf

District Tournament

Division I

AT LINKS AT ECHO SPRINGS

Team scores (top three advance): New Albany 297, Dublin Jerome 308, Olentangy 315, Hilliard Darby 330, Canal Winchester 342, Olentangy Liberty 346, Dublin Coffman 348, Olentangy Orange 350, Granville 350, Grove City 351, Gahanna 359, Watkins Memorial 362. Medalist: Hammond 67. Individual qualifiers: Anderson (Worthington Kilbourne) 69, Lim (DC) 74, Dean (OO) 74.

Girls volleyball

Mount Vernon def. Westerville Central 24-26, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

London def. Hilliard Davidson 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23

Fisher Catholic def. Northridge 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

Cardington def. Wynford 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

West Jefferson def. Springfield NE 25-15, 25-6, 25-23

District Tournament

ALL GAMES 6 P.M. UNLESS NOTED

Division I

Monday, Oct. 17: West at Northland; Hilliard Davidson at Licking Heights; Central Crossing at Logan; Teays Valley at DeSales; Walnut Ridge at Watterson (2); Delaware at Lancaster; Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Bradley; Marion Harding at Dublin Scioto (7)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Briggs at Chillicothe; Hilliard Darby at Pickerington Central (9); Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne; Westland at Dubin Coffman (6); Whetstone at Canal Winchester; New Albany at Reynoldsburg; Tri-Valley at Newark (12); Grove City at Pickerington North (14); Westerville South at Olentangy Berlin (16)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: West-Northland winner at Olentangy Orange (3); Hilliard Davidson-Licking Heights winner vs. Mount Vernon at TBA; Central Crossing-Logan winner at Dublin Jerome (8); Teays Valley-DeSales winner at Big Walnut (5); Franklin Heights at Walnut Ridge-Watterson winner; Delaware-Lancaster winner at Marysville; Thomas Worthington-Hilliard Bradley winner at Gahanna (10); Mifflin at Marion Harding-Dublin Scioto winner

Thursday, Oct. 20; Briggs-Chillicothe winner at Olentangy (4); Independence at Hilliard Darby-Pickerington Central winner; Upper Arlington at Westerville North-Worthington Kilbourne winner; Groveport at Westland-Dublin Coffman winner; Whetstone-Canal Winchester winner at Olentangy Liberty (1); New Albany-Reynoldsburg winner at Westerville Central (13); Tri-Valley - Newark winner at Watkins Memorial (11); Westerville South-Olentangy Berlin winner vs. Grove City-Pickerington North winner at TBA

Division II

Monday, Oct. 17: Lakewood at Hartley (1); Granville at Hamilton Township; Eastmoor Academy at Bexley (6); East at Jonathan Alder (5); Marion-Franklin at Highland (2); Whitehall at London (4); Heath at Buckeye Valley (7); South at Bloom-Carroll (3)

Thursday, Oct. 20: KIPP at Lakewood-Hartley winner; Cristo Rey at Granville-Hamilton Township winner; Eastmoor Academy-Bexley vs. River Valley (8) at TBA; East-Jonathan Alder winner vs. Licking Valley at TBA; Marion-Franklin - Highland winner vs. Beechcroft at TBA; Whitehall-London winner vs. Centennial at TBA; North Union at Heath-Buckeye Valley winner; Linden at South - Bloom-Carroll winner

Division III

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Utica at Fredericktown (5); Columbus Academy at Madison Plains; Africentric at Tree of Life; Amanda-Clearcreek at Johnstown (3); Grandview at Grove City Christian; Elgin at West Jefferson;

Saturday, Oct. 22: Northridge at Fairbanks (1), 2:30 p.m.; Amanda-Clearcreek - Johnstown winner vs. Pleasant (7) at TBA, 2:30 p.m.; Northmor at Liberty Union (6), 2:30 p.m.; Ready at Grandview-Grove City Christian winner, 2:30 p.m.; Elgin-West Jefferson winner at Cardington (2), 2:30 p.m.

TBA: CSG at Utica-Fredericktown winner; Columbus Academy-Madison Plains winner at Worthington Christian (8); Africentric-Tree of Life winner at Centerburg (4)

Division IV

Monday, Oct. 17: Northside Christian at Madison Christian; Harvest Prep at Berne Union

Wednesday, Oct. 19: East Knox at Fairfield Christian (4); Delaware Christian at Mechanicsburg; Granville Christian at Millersport; Northside Christian-Madison Christian winner at Newark Catholic (1); Patriot Academy at Fisher Catholic (2); Mount Gilead at Ridgedale; Danville at Liberty Christian; Harvest Prep-Berne Union winner at Shekinah Christian (3)

State poll

Division I

Cin. Ursuline (35) 371; 2. Rocky River Magnificat (4) 332; 2.; 3. Cin. St. Ursula 290; 4. Cin. Mount Notre Dame 234; 5. Olmsted Falls 180; 6. Cin. Seton 155; 7. Olentangy Liberty 121; 8. Tol. St. Ursula 101; 9. Cle. St. Joseph 96; 10. Massillon Jackson 82. Also: 11. Watterson 70; 14. Olentangy Orange 26; t16. Dublin Coffman 14; t17. Olentangy 13.

Division II

Hartley (24) 452; 2. Hamilton Badin (9) 337; 3. Cin. Mercy McAuley (11) 333; 4. Millbury Lake (3) 222; 5. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 185; 6. Highland 180; 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 154; 8. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 119; 9. Belmont Union Local 98; 10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 71. Also: t13. Circleville 51; t18. Bloom-Carroll 21.

Division III

Mentor Lake Catholic (43) 493; 2. Huron (2) 404; 3. Versailles 282; 4. Coldwater 251; 5. Adena (1) 238; 6. St. Henry 182; 7. Rockford Parkway 159; 8. Columbiana Crestview (3) 121; 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (2) 121; 10. Cortland Lakeview 103. Also: 20. Fairbanks 22.

Division IV

New Bremen (34) 495; 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (8) 419; 3. Sycamore Mohawk 331; 4. Tiffin Calvert (7) 294; 5. Russia 252; 6. Newark Catholic 171; 7. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 170; 8. Berlin Hiland (1) 165; 9. Fort Loramie 158; 10. Attica Seneca East 92. Also: t13. Shekinah Christian 39; 19. Fisher Catholic 12.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Oct. 10-16