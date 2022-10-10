Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
With 'Blonde' and 'Athena,' Netflix outdoes its usual fare
Last weekend, you were at Roots N Blues. I was at home with an infant watching Netflix. Normally, I have nothing good to say about the streaming behemoth with bloated budgets, undisciplined filmmaking, and algorithms set for the lowest common denominator. However, two recent flicks stand out as exceptional for any venue....
SFGate
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
SFGate
Best Bets: Showcase For Pianist Yuja Wang
The only thing more attention-grabbing about Beijing-born piano whiz Yuja Wang than her flamboyant sense of fashion is her phenomenal command of the keyboard. So, look beyond the flash of her attire this weekend in San Francisco's Davies Hall when she throws herself into the world premiere of a work expressly written for her. Finnish composer Magnus Lindberg's Piano Concerto No. 3, a commission from fellow Finn Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony, was inspired, the composer says, with Wang's virtuosic skills in mind.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
Comments / 0