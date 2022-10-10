ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager

The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bryce Harper
Rhys Hoskins
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract

The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
