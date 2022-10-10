Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
Phillies-Braves rain delay: How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, Game 2 after weather delay | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel
NOTE: Per the official Braves Twitter account: “Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time is TBD, and we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined.”. The Philadelphia Phillies, led by...
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
NFL・
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 2-year contract
The Philadelphia Phillies have given manager Rob Thomson a two-year contract, removing the interim manager tag ahead of the NLDS against the Braves.
MLB insider hints at Mets’ free agency plans for Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo
It’s decision-making time for the Mets. New York’s offseason began Sunday following its 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field. That means manager Steve Cohen, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter need to...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
The start of Wednesday's Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves is being delayed by rain
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
NBC Sports
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL・
Can Rangers GM Chris Young Build a Winner?
Rangers owner Ray Davis has made it clear he's done with losing and GM Chris Young is tasked with fixing it for 2023.
MLB・
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround
Skylar Mays is with the Sixers on Wednesday.
