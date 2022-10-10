ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Walk to Defeat ALS held at VB Oceanfront

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Walkers lined the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend for a good cause. They came out in support of ALS research.

The annual Walk to Defeat ALS was held at Neptune’s Park on October 9.

Every 90 minutes someone in the United States is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes another person will lose their battle against this disease.

Two years ago, the walk merged with the “JT Walk”, which was founded in honor of Josh Thompson. Thompson battled the disease for 13 years. He lost his battle in 2020, but his spirit lives on, as thousands continue to walk in his honor.

The goal of the annual event is to spread awareness about ALS, a neurological condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It also raises money to fund research to help find a cure.

Several WAVY Warriors participated in this year’s event.

