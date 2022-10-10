ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County

By Stacker
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ3sS_0iTNC2Gg00

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow . Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xwrq2_0iTNC2Gg00

#7. Hornell, NY

– Typical home value: $98,582
– 1-year price change: +26.3%
– 5-year price change: +53.1%

#6. South Corning, NY

– Typical home value: $128,021
– 1-year price change: +18.1%
– 5-year price change: +35.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUuP7_0iTNC2Gg00

#5. Savona, NY

– Typical home value: $139,126
– 1-year price change: +15.2%
– 5-year price change: +29.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLruf_0iTNC2Gg00

#4. Arkport, NY

– Typical home value: $143,365
– 1-year price change: +14.7%
– 5-year price change: +54.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbseS_0iTNC2Gg00

#3. North Hornell, NY

– Typical home value: $178,929
– 1-year price change: +10.6%
– 5-year price change: +41.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4We4eI_0iTNC2Gg00

#2. Painted Post, NY

– Typical home value: $192,784
– 1-year price change: +18.9%
– 5-year price change: +34.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NqPV_0iTNC2Gg00

#1. Hammondsport, NY

– Typical home value: $287,365
– 1-year price change: +16.1%
– 5-year price change: +36.9%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program. Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving nears. We kick off the...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Business
Steuben County, NY
Government
City
South Corning, NY
City
Savona, NY
City
Painted Post, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
City
North Hornell, NY
City
Arkport, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Renovated New York Store Focuses on Fresh

Celebrating 25 years in the Rochester, N.Y., community, Tops Markets LLC held a grand re-opening on Oct. 11 for its remodeled store on 285 Upper Falls Boulevard. This renovation marks the 26th Tops location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, including the recent $2.7 million remodel in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Towns with the fastest growing home prices in Elmira area

(Stacker) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Senator Gillibrand speaking on home heating costs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced that 60 million dollars will be invested into the low-income home energy assistance program. Home heating bills are expected to increase at least 25% this winter. Senator Gillibrand thinks that this investment will have a significant impact on those in the Southern […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zvhi#Zillow 7#Hornell#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsChannel 36

Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WETM

One dead after Ithaca drowning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

NYSDEC Confirms Harmful Algal Bloom on Cayuta Lake

CAYUTA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM)- Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) are blooms of algal species that can produce toxins. Residents of Cayuta Lake reported a blue film on the lake on Western Cayuta Lake on Friday, October 7th. After an investigation the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) was able to confirm the presence of […]
CAYUTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County DSS warns of food stamp phishing scam

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Social Services is warning local residents of a Phishing scam targeting food stamp recipients. The scam takes place as a fake notice telling recipients that they are eligible for assistance, with a link attached for the victim to click. According to County DSS, officials won’t email […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy