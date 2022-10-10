Read full article on original website
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season by losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into their bye week.
Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season
It might be officially draft season for the Detroit Lions after another poor start.
Snap Counts: Lions-Patriots
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the New England Patriots.
Detroit Lions Set NFL Record for Failed Fourth-Down Attempts
No other team has ever failed more converting on fourth down in an NFL game.
NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Despite the 1-4 start to the season, Lions HC Dan Campbell is seen as in a good position with his job security, per the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. He adds Lions team officials love Campbell and Detroit would be loathe to fire him and hire another staff just two years into the six-year deal he signed.
Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
