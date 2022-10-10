ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Despite the 1-4 start to the season, Lions HC Dan Campbell is seen as in a good position with his job security, per the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. He adds Lions team officials love Campbell and Detroit would be loathe to fire him and hire another staff just two years into the six-year deal he signed.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

