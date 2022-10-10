ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Local resources for you on World Mental Health Day

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wix8l_0iTNBnVf00

(WKBN) – Monday is World Mental Health Day, and local organizations are giving tips and resources to help you stay healthy.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of the Mahoning Valley says mental health directly impacts physical health.

Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe

“This World Mental Health Day, know that asking for help is a brave thing to do. We are human. We do not have to constantly strive or seem perfect to the outer world. You are not alone,” said Ruba Alhamid of NAMI Mahoning Valley.

NAMI has been a part of the Valley for over 50 years and offers a plethora of resources to the community . Some resources are free for low-income individuals.

“This World Mental Health Day, it’s OK to say you’re not OK,” said Alhamid.

Here are some of the hotlines you can call if you or someone you know need help:

  • Crisis Hotline 330-747-2696
  • Crisis Textline text NAMI to 741741, 24/7
  • Warmline 1-866-303-peer (7337)
  • Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255
  • Addiction Hotline 1-877-226-3111
  • Eating Disorder Hotline 1-844-228-2962
  • Self-harm Hotline 1-877-455-0628
  • Depression Hotline 1-888-640-5174
  • Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Crisis Hotline#Suicide#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Tyson Foods donates 40K in meat to local food bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Second Harvest Food Bank is working hard to help the Valley, and it’s showing. On Wednesday, a massive donation hit the center, 40,000 pounds of protein, meat and dairy, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Also, 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries USA. The food banks’ Director calls this gift unprecedented. It was […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
elakenews.com

Groomer of G-Ville

Business Genre Personal (People & Pet) Services, Services. dog care, dog groomer, groomer, pet care, pet groomer. Though they may protest at first, every dog needs (and secretly wants) to be groomed! A thorough shampoo, trim, nail clipping, ear cleaning....and they act like pups again! And if they still ARE a pup, after a fun roll in the fields of who-knows-what, they too may need a little freshening up. Groomer of G-Ville offers all of the above services along with friendly, experienced staff. Give them a call and set up an appointment! You and your dog will be glad you did!
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy