Fox 59
Man dies in Greensburg police custody; state police investigating
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department. Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10. An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the...
Fox 59
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County …. Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman...
State police investigating after Greensburg man dies while being arrested
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who was being taken into custody by police in Greensburg.
Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody
GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
Fox 59
Man shot and killed on east side
IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. The Indiana Supreme Court will take up a lawsuit challenging Indiana's new abortion law. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose...
Fox 59
Fortville mother hospitalized after she, 2 children escape car moments before train crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a train crashed into her car while she and her two children were stopped on the tracks near McCordsville, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near County Road...
‘Ain’t nothing against you’: Suspect in armed robbery at Muncie truck stop thanked cashier, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of robbing a Delaware County truck stop thanked the employee who handed over hundreds of dollars at gunpoint. Police caught the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Morrow after a chase. According to court documents, Morrow took $1,400 from the Petro Truck Stop located at 14000 W. SR 28 […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Searching for Suspect Following Pursuit in Aurora
The suspect was last seen around 8:00. (Aurora, Ind.) - Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit in southeast Indiana. The pursuit started took place on U.S. 50 between Versailles and Dillsboro. The subject from pursuit was last seen near Indiana Avenue and Conwell Street on Aurora around...
Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car. Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville. According to a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Jasmina Poluciano, of...
countynewsonline.org
Fatal crash under Darke County Sheriff’s investigation
On Oct. 11, approximately 11:29 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. An investigation revealed a black 2022 Kawasaki KL650 driven by Liam Hayes, 26, of...
UPDATE: SWAT standoff at Washington Twp. home ends; Man hospitalized
WASHINGTON TWP. — UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.:. A SWAT standoff involving a man barricaded inside a Washington Twp. home has ended with the suspect taken to an area hospital, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. >>PHOTOS: SWAT units on scene of large investigation at Washington Twp. home. The...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home
According to the Darke County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
1017thepoint.com
VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DARKE COUNTY SHOOTING
(Darke County, OH) -- A follow up to a story reported last week by Jeff Lane. Darke County authorities have identified the victim in the shooting last Thursday night. Police responded to a call around 7:30 that evening of someone shot at a residence on Smith Road. Police unites arrived...
shelbycountypost.com
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
WISH-TV
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks
REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start […]
Fox 59
Victim in Hancock County cold case identified nearly 30 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.- For nearly three decades, there’s been one Jane Doe case in Hancock County. Grainy scene footage pulled from a VHS tape is labeled with the date: October 18, 1994. On that day, Hancock County deputies were called out to County Road 500 South, east of State Road 9.
Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A large field fire in southern Darke County this afternoon has several fire departments working to contain the blaze. The large fire was in an area off state Route 49 and Gettysburg Pitsburg Road, in the county’s Monroe Township, according to Darke County Sheriff’s police and fire radio dispatch.
eaglecountryonline.com
U.S. 421 Closure Extends North for Pavement Replacement in Napoleon
The $7 million project includes pavement replacement between Napoleon and Osgood. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to extend the current closure on U.S. 421 to the north starting on or after Monday, October 17, to allow crews to complete full-depth milling and paving between the bridge over Laughery Creek and just north of Wilson Street in Napoleon. The highway closed to thru traffic at the bridge (south of S.R. 229) in July for a replacement project.
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
