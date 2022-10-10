ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Fox 59

Man dies in Greensburg police custody; state police investigating

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department. Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10. An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the...
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County …. Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Man shot and killed on east side

IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. The Indiana Supreme Court will take up a lawsuit challenging Indiana's new abortion law. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Searching for Suspect Following Pursuit in Aurora

The suspect was last seen around 8:00. (Aurora, Ind.) - Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit in southeast Indiana. The pursuit started took place on U.S. 50 between Versailles and Dillsboro. The subject from pursuit was last seen near Indiana Avenue and Conwell Street on Aurora around...
AURORA, IN
countynewsonline.org

Fatal crash under Darke County Sheriff’s investigation

On Oct. 11, approximately 11:29 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. An investigation revealed a black 2022 Kawasaki KL650 driven by Liam Hayes, 26, of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DARKE COUNTY SHOOTING

(Darke County, OH) -- A follow up to a story reported last week by Jeff Lane. Darke County authorities have identified the victim in the shooting last Thursday night. Police responded to a call around 7:30 that evening of someone shot at a residence on Smith Road. Police unites arrived...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks

REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
REDKEY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

U.S. 421 Closure Extends North for Pavement Replacement in Napoleon

The $7 million project includes pavement replacement between Napoleon and Osgood. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to extend the current closure on U.S. 421 to the north starting on or after Monday, October 17, to allow crews to complete full-depth milling and paving between the bridge over Laughery Creek and just north of Wilson Street in Napoleon. The highway closed to thru traffic at the bridge (south of S.R. 229) in July for a replacement project.
NAPOLEON, IN
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY

