5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
Key and Peele make the afterlife lively in new trailer for Netflix family horror ‘Wendell & Wild’
Just a couple of months after his most recent live-action horror NOPE hit theaters, Jordan Peele is back with a new Netflix movie that’s scaring its way onto streaming later this October. Wendell and Wild not only marks the latest collaboration between Peele and his frequent co-star Keegan-Michael Key, it also serves as the first partnership between the Get Out guru and stop-motion master Henry Selick. With the film’s release just a couple of week’s away, check out its new trailer above.
Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot, Starring Ellen Burstyn, to Start Filming in ‘a Couple Weeks’
As the “Halloween” franchise comes to a conclusion with “Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green is ready to reintroduce another horror classic on screen: “The Exorcist.” “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” Green told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday night. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.” Universal spent $400 million on the forthcoming “Exorcist” trilogy, produced by Blumhouse, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the...
Halloween Ends Director David Gordon Green Speaks Out on His Sequel to The Exorcist
When Halloween Ends, the exorcism begins. As revealed in 2021, David Gordon Green — director of the rebooted Halloween sequel trilogy that Ends on October 14th with the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) — is giving Pazuzu the 2018's Halloween treatment. Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, mother of the demonically-possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), in the 50-years-later Exorcist sequel to the original 1973 adaptation directed by William Friedkin. Green's Halloween trilogy producers Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are partnering with Halloween Ends streamer Peacock and Morgan Creek to launch its new Exorcist trilogy on October 13th, 2023.
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
Kenneth Branagh Continues Agatha Christie Series With 'A Haunting in Venice'
Kenneth Branagh is tackling another Hercule Poirot Agatha Christie novel, as the filmmaker will direct and star in A Haunting in Venice, a film inspired by Christie's 1969 novel titled Hallowe’en Party. Branagh is reprising his role as the detective Hercule Poirot, who he previously played in 2017's Murder...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
"Halloweentown" Premiered 24 Years Ago, So Here's The Entire Original Cast Then Vs. Now
Halloweentown is still cool, and the cast continues to hang out 24 years later, which I love.
First look at new horror thriller from the minds behind Insidious and The Conjuring
The minds who brought us Insidious and The Conjuring have just dropped a first look at their latest creation M3gan, and it looks like it's about to put all the other haunted dolls to shame. M3gan will tell the story of a genius life-like doll that's been created to be...
William H. Macy Remembers Late Costar Philip Seymour Hoffman: 'I Now See That He Was in Pain'
"I don't think there's anything he couldn't do," William H. Macy praised his frequent costar Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in February 2014 William H. Macy is remembering Philip Seymour Hoffman as "the best of us." In a recent interview with Vulture published in honor of Monday's 25th anniversary of the actors' film Boogie Nights, Macy reflected on his perception of Hoffman as both an actor and a person. "He was the best of us; he was never bad," said the Shameless actor, 72. "And I don't know if...
Movie Review – Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
After several weeks of increasingly ineffective horror movies, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” was a nice change of pace. Actually, it was nice to have anything at all for the kids, who haven’t had a movie since “DC League of Super-Pets” all the way back in July. In many ways, this harmless piece about a singing crocodile is exactly what the movie landscape – maybe the American landscape – needs right now. Unfortunately I’m much more grateful for this movie’s mere existence than for what it actually brings to the table.
Kenneth Branagh Sets All-Star Cast For ‘A Haunting In Venice’ At 20th Century
Kenneth Branagh has set another A-list ensemble for his next Agatha Christie adaptation with Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico and Michelle Yeoh joining the cast of A Haunting In Venice for 20th Century. Branagh is set to reprise his role as Inspector Hercule Poirot and will also return to direct the pic. Michael Green adapted the script, which is based on Christie’s Hallowe’en Party, with production currently under way at Pinewood Studios outside of London. Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, “A Haunting in...
The 10 Best Witch Movies of All Time
Spooky season's in full swing and it's the most potent and powerful time to cast spells, craft altars, and worship at the steps if the supernatural. Witches have been portrayed a dozen different ways in movies over the past century, from cackling meanies to Satan's loyal concubines to crusading champions for good vibes and natural balance. But whatever version manifests on screen, there's sure to be scintillating sorcery abound.
