CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old walking in East Baltimore heard gunfire, realized he was shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot and later hospitalized in East Baltimore Tuesday night. According to police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting neat Aisquith Street. There, officers located a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the right thigh. He was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot in leg in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

A teenager was shot Tuesday evening in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood. City police said officers were called around 6:08 p.m. to the 1600 block of Aisquith Street, where they found a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim told...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southeast Baltimore. The man was shot at approximately 1:40 pm on the 500 Block of North Rose Street. When the Baltimore Police arrived at the location, they discovered the man who had been shot multiple times. He was brought to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man critically injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Baltimore. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Rose Street. Officers found a man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore

A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

