BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southeast Baltimore. The man was shot at approximately 1:40 pm on the 500 Block of North Rose Street. When the Baltimore Police arrived at the location, they discovered the man who had been shot multiple times. He was brought to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO