Chapel Hill, NC

Top 2024 prospect rescheduling his UNC official visit

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGbTU_0iTNBTo100

One key prospect for the UNC basketball program has rescheduled his official visit for later this season.

No. 1 overall prospect Ian Jackson was originally scheduled to be on campus for an official visit the weekend of October 28. But, according to Rivals analyst David Sisk, that visit is being rescheduled.

Now, Jackson will look to take a visit sometime in January. He has another scheduled to LSU on November 4.

Instead, fellow five-star guard Boogie Fland, who had to reschedule his official visit from September 30, will be visiting the weekend of October 28.

There is an intriguing storyline with Jackson, as he’s been open about the potential to reclassifying to 2023 . While nothing is set in stone, it is something that is on the table.

Jackson plays for Cardinal Hayes (NY) and New York Wiz Kids on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Currently, UNC has one commitment in the class of 2024 with four-star wing Drake Powell.

