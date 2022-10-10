ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapwallopen, PA

WOLF

Scranton Counseling Center Celebrates its 75th Year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Scranton Counseling Center is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Celebrating their 75th year serving the community, the counseling center hosted an event for the community filled with local resources, raffles, and food. Since the pandemic, the counseling center has seen an increase in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Blue Mountain gearing up for winter, holding job fair for extra help

Palmerton, Carbon County (WOLF). — Blue Mountain is prepping for their winter season and is currently looking for 300 extra workers. They are hosting a job fair to find people looking to join their crew. Blue Mountain is hiring for various positions including part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. The...
PALMERTON, PA
WOLF

American Rescue Plan Act Grants Award Two Scranton Nonprofits $45,000

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is announcing a total of nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so appreciative of these funds from the Federal Government, from Congressman Cartwright and Senator Casey,...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Alzheimer’s Association Walk at PNC Field raises over $51K

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Hundreds of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at PNC Field. Participants raised more than $51,000 to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Fire at former Goex Powder Plant near AVP

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — First responders were at the scene of a fire in the woods near the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, (AVP), early Tuesday morning. Crews from AVP ARFF, the Greenwood Fire Department, Pittston Township Fire Dept., and Old Forge Fire Dept., responded to the scene at the former Goex Powder Plant just off of the International Airport property in Moosic at around 6 AM.
MOOSIC, PA
WOLF

Patchwork on I-81 South causes delays near Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A lane restriction on I-81 South has caused traffic disruptions near Scranton. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction has been set in place Wednesday as crews patch and cut sections of the interstate. Traffic is stop-and-go, according to 511PA, between .4 miles north...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Three displaced following house fire in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews responded to a house fire in Hanover Township Monday night and officials say saying three people have been displaced. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the call came in around 7:30 PM from 65-67 Luzerne Street. Initial calls indicated that the fire was burning at the back of the home.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Bullet shot through window at elementary school

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Small Business Administration: Economic Injury Disaster Loans available in parts of PA

PIKE CO, (WOLF) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of New York and counties in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to the drought that began August 9th.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man wanted for felony forgery in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A Virginia man is wanted by the Old Lycoming Township Police Department for felony forgery. Police say 54-year-old Timothy W. Berry's last known address is in Alexandria, Virginia. According to officials, Berry cashed several counterfeit checks t area banks. Anyone with information...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Middle school student accused of bringing a gun to school

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER CO. — A Midd-West middle school student has been accused of bringing a gun to school this morning in Snyder County. According to the district, officials were able to locate the gun before the start of classes. A notice posted on the district’s website said the student...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

'Oil and chip' sealing on SR-1010

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that the final stage in a seal coat project on State Route 1010 in Luzerne County is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The final stage in this project, a fog seal application, will take place in Swoyersville...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

School bus carrying 14 students crashes early Tuesday morning

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — A school bus carrying 14 students crashed due to a mechanical failure in Overfield Township on Tuesday. According to Tunkhannock Township Police, officers responded to Erhardt Road just after 7 AM for a reported school bus crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a mechanical...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA

