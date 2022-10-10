Read full article on original website
Scranton Counseling Center Celebrates its 75th Year
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Scranton Counseling Center is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Celebrating their 75th year serving the community, the counseling center hosted an event for the community filled with local resources, raffles, and food. Since the pandemic, the counseling center has seen an increase in...
New Viking themed business in Stroudsburg offering a beverage that dates back 8,000 years
Stroudsburg, Monroe County (WOLF). — Stonehaüs Meadery offers a unique atmosphere that resembles the Viking era. They also offer a beverage that dates back 8,000 years. The veteran-owned, family operated business opened last month in Stroudsburg. This is the first meadery in Stroudsburg, and Owner Steve Leibig says...
Blue Mountain gearing up for winter, holding job fair for extra help
Palmerton, Carbon County (WOLF). — Blue Mountain is prepping for their winter season and is currently looking for 300 extra workers. They are hosting a job fair to find people looking to join their crew. Blue Mountain is hiring for various positions including part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. The...
American Rescue Plan Act Grants Award Two Scranton Nonprofits $45,000
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is announcing a total of nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so appreciative of these funds from the Federal Government, from Congressman Cartwright and Senator Casey,...
Alzheimer’s Association Walk at PNC Field raises over $51K
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Hundreds of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at PNC Field. Participants raised more than $51,000 to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk...
An increase in animal drop off and abandonment, one shelter is at full capacity
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — Pine Grove Shelter is seeing an increase in animal drop offs - several animals have been abandoned and dropped off as strays by their owners. The shelter is currently at max capacity, while they say they don’t want to say no, they only...
Jersey College and Commonwealth Health open hospital-based nursing program in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — To train additional caring and skilled nurses, Jersey College and Commonwealth Health have collaborated to establish a School of Nursing on Moses Taylor Hospital’s campus, serving the greater Scranton region. The Jersey College Hospital-Based Professional Nursing Program at Moses Taylor Hospital is a...
Fire at former Goex Powder Plant near AVP
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — First responders were at the scene of a fire in the woods near the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, (AVP), early Tuesday morning. Crews from AVP ARFF, the Greenwood Fire Department, Pittston Township Fire Dept., and Old Forge Fire Dept., responded to the scene at the former Goex Powder Plant just off of the International Airport property in Moosic at around 6 AM.
Patchwork on I-81 South causes delays near Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A lane restriction on I-81 South has caused traffic disruptions near Scranton. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction has been set in place Wednesday as crews patch and cut sections of the interstate. Traffic is stop-and-go, according to 511PA, between .4 miles north...
Three displaced following house fire in Hanover Township
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews responded to a house fire in Hanover Township Monday night and officials say saying three people have been displaced. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the call came in around 7:30 PM from 65-67 Luzerne Street. Initial calls indicated that the fire was burning at the back of the home.
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare has sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in Allentown responded Tuesday morning to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
Small Business Administration: Economic Injury Disaster Loans available in parts of PA
PIKE CO, (WOLF) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of New York and counties in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to the drought that began August 9th.
Man wanted for felony forgery in Lycoming County
OLD LYCOMING TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A Virginia man is wanted by the Old Lycoming Township Police Department for felony forgery. Police say 54-year-old Timothy W. Berry's last known address is in Alexandria, Virginia. According to officials, Berry cashed several counterfeit checks t area banks. Anyone with information...
Dunmore Police seek to identify two people involved in Tuesday night incident
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — Dunmore Police are looking to identify two people they say were involved in an incident at a convenience store on Tuesday. According to police, the two pictured individuals were involved in an incident at Joe's Kwik Mart on N. Blakely St. on Tuesday night.
Middle school student accused of bringing a gun to school
MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER CO. — A Midd-West middle school student has been accused of bringing a gun to school this morning in Snyder County. According to the district, officials were able to locate the gun before the start of classes. A notice posted on the district’s website said the student...
'Oil and chip' sealing on SR-1010
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that the final stage in a seal coat project on State Route 1010 in Luzerne County is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The final stage in this project, a fog seal application, will take place in Swoyersville...
Debate for 109th district open seat turns into Q and A when only one candidate shows up
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — With the primary elections less than a month away, students at Bloomsburg University organized a debate for the candidates vying for a seat in state house’s 109th district. The current position is filled by Republican David Millard who is not seeking reelection. The...
School bus carrying 14 students crashes early Tuesday morning
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — A school bus carrying 14 students crashed due to a mechanical failure in Overfield Township on Tuesday. According to Tunkhannock Township Police, officers responded to Erhardt Road just after 7 AM for a reported school bus crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a mechanical...
