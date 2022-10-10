Read full article on original website
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Gilroy city clerk received petition documents for recall of Councilmember Armendariz
Today, October 12, 2022, at 4:37 PM, the City received a petition for the recall of Council Member Rebeca Armendariz. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Election Official, in accordance with Election Code, will conduct a prima facie count to determine if the petition has the minimum required number of signatures for filing. The minimum number of signatures needed for filing a petition for the City of Gilroy is 6,217.
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
The Almanac Online
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. Liz Babb is a registered user. I'm a huge Rusty Day supporter. I haven't met anyone who knows more about fire science...
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisors to hold emergency hearing on mayor's resignation letter 'scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO - The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
lavozdeanza.com
Optional masking announcement stirs controversy throughout the Foothill-De Anza District
A new Foothill-De Anza policy announcing optional masking indoors has sparked controversy among faculty, students and administration on both campuses. In an email sent out after 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, three days before fall quarter began, Chancellor Judy Miner reversed a previously agreed-upon mandatory masking mandate. Last May, the...
SFist
Newly Proposed Rezoning Could See 34,000 New Housing Units Come to SF’s Western Neighborhoods
The SF Planning Department recently released another reworked draft of its updated, state-mandated “housing element,” which proposes rezoning parts of the city to accommodate 34,000 additional housing units — a big jump from the 22,000 units previously outlined. San Francisco planners have been tasked by the state...
Half Moon Bay Review
Disposable foodware rules go into effect
New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The rules also prohibit any products...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence
The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
hoodline.com
San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment
The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer
Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
Stanford president issues apology after university admits limiting admission of Jewish students in 1950s
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” A task force created earlier this year investigated […]
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
