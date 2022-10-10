ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: Gilroy city clerk received petition documents for recall of Councilmember Armendariz

Today, October 12, 2022, at 4:37 PM, the City received a petition for the recall of Council Member Rebeca Armendariz. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Election Official, in accordance with Election Code, will conduct a prima facie count to determine if the petition has the minimum required number of signatures for filing. The minimum number of signatures needed for filing a petition for the City of Gilroy is 6,217.
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
Half Moon Bay Review

Disposable foodware rules go into effect

New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The rules also prohibit any products...
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence

The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
hoodline.com

San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment

The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
San Francisco Examiner

Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
Daily Mail

UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
KRON4 News

Stanford president issues apology after university admits limiting admission of Jewish students in 1950s

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” A task force created earlier this year investigated […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
