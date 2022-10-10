ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News

Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy with the conversations taking place in the locker room following the Packers' loss to the Giants in London on Sunday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly said that he's not nervous, but he will be if the Packers lose to the Jets. Rodgers made it clear that he...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets

We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
NFL
Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
