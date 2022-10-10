Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News
Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy with the conversations taking place in the locker room following the Packers' loss to the Giants in London on Sunday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly said that he's not nervous, but he will be if the Packers lose to the Jets. Rodgers made it clear that he...
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch
Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys QB Competition: What Does Troy Aikman Think of Tony Romo?
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks have graduated to the broadcast booth since the early '70s when Don Meredith joined Monday Night Football, the tradition continues with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, so how does Troy Aikman really feel about Tony Romo?. According to The Spun, Troy Aikman thinks he deserves a better...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer
Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush improved...
Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings
Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
