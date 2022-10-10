Potent passing game leading Bobcats mid way through the season

One of the bigger surprises this season so far for the Bobcats on the field has been the explosive production through the air. Ohio has been blowing teams out of the water in terms of an aerial attack when compared to the rest of the Mid-American Conference.

Sitting at 334 yards-per-game passing, Ohio is comfortably atop the MAC when it comes to passing production. The next closest team, Central Michigan, averages only 278 passing yards-per-contest.

Thanks to Kurtis Rourke, they’ve also been the most protective teams with the ball. The two interceptions on the year also ranks best in the conference.

“You’ve got to bring up Dwayne Dixon and what he’s been able to get done with those guys. He’s arguably the greatest receiver coach on the planet if you look at the guys who have gone on to play on Sunday,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said to the media on Monday regarding what has made the passing attack so fruitful in 2022. “He’s a great teacher of the game, I think he’s brought those guys along.”

“Going into the Spring we were really, really didn’t know what we were going to have there because we returned only like, Tyler Walton was the leading receiver at 30 catches… Coming down to Spring ball into August, we thought it was going to be a strength and that’s how it’s played out.”

They had so little production returning that it could’ve been anyone’s guess as to how the passing game would shape out. The Bobcat program bet heavily on the transfer portal, and they’re cashing out so far.

Rourke and the Ohio offense has spread the ball around immensely so far this season. Eight players have tallied at least 10 catches this season, led by the aforementioned transfers.

Highlighted by his 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game against Akron, Sam Wiglusz has shown everything you’d want so far out of a Ohio St. transfer. The graduate student leads the team in both catches (35) and receiving yards (434) through six games. He’s added a much needed explosive down field element to this offense that is paying dividends.

After having to sit behind countless first round picks during his time as a Buckeye, the Ohio native is showing out in his initial voyage with the Bobcats.

“I’m so happy for Sam. He’s an Ohio guy, going to grad school here at Ohio University and he wanted to get on the field,” Albin said, gushing about the receiver after the win on Saturday. “I’m glad he’s a Bobcat because he is producing and just a great young man.”

Not far behind Wiglusz has been Jacoby Jones, the transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. Jones has accounted for 340 yards on 21 catches to go along with a pair of touchdowns. Both of these receivers topped over 100 yards in the win over Akron.

What’s most important for the Bobcats however is where else they’re getting these receiving yards from. Given that Ohio now has multiple playmakers lining up on the outside, being able to diversify where they yards are coming from has been vital.

Tyler Foster has been incredibly important for Ohio’s offense. The tight end has caught three touchdowns so far this year and had 122 yards receiving before getting hurt.

Out of the backfield, Sieh Bangura and Nolan McCormack have added explosive options to swing to. Both runners have been able to add over 100 yards each in the passing game.

“I’m going to say it’s a combination of both,” Albin said on Monday when asked whether the diversity in touches is something the Bobcats gameplan for or if it’s the residual effect of Kurtis having a fantastic year so far. “Sam is a guy that you want to get the ball to. Jacoby is a guy that you want to get the ball to. I think you saw some huge plays out of James Bostic early in the season. He hasn’t gotten behind them here in a week or two but their production on the field warrants targets.”

Despite being able to move down the field through the air against almost everybody they’ve played so far, they do have a tough test this week on the road at Western Michigan.

The Broncos have been beat through the air in the end zone a fair amount, but overall have been pretty successful thus far defending the pass. If Ohio looks to move to 2-1 in conference play, they’re going to need another big day out of their playmakers.