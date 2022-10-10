John Milton Good passed away at his home on October 8, 2022. He was born in Cooper, Texas, April 27, 1924. He was the only child of Opal Early Good and Houston Baker (Bussy) Good. He attended Paris Schools through high school and was a proud member of the class of 1944 at Texas A&M University, College Station. His education was interrupted his freshman year when he was drafted. John served in Europe as part of the 83rd Infantry Division. He participated in the Battle Huertgen Forrest and the Battle of the Bulge. Upon completion of service, he returned to A&M and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Agriculture.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO