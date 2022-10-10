ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral

The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
Odessa Vanderburg || Obituary

Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Odessa Vanderburg, of Paris, Texas, was born to Connie Marie Sims and Herbert Stewart in Grant, Oklahoma on April 17, 1935. She departed this world on September 12, 2022. She was married to Donald J. Vanderburg (deceased) for 71 years, and is survived by three daughters: Becky Goza, Melany Martinez and Felecia Vanderburg. Odessa is survived by three siblings: Jane Vanderburg, Gary Tyler and Clem Tyler, and is preceded in death by additional siblings: Winona Hall, Earline Honsinger, Kenneth.
John Milton Good || Obituary

John Milton Good passed away at his home on October 8, 2022. He was born in Cooper, Texas, April 27, 1924. He was the only child of Opal Early Good and Houston Baker (Bussy) Good. He attended Paris Schools through high school and was a proud member of the class of 1944 at Texas A&M University, College Station. His education was interrupted his freshman year when he was drafted. John served in Europe as part of the 83rd Infantry Division. He participated in the Battle Huertgen Forrest and the Battle of the Bulge. Upon completion of service, he returned to A&M and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Agriculture.
Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Paris Police adds two new officers

Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “
Robert ‘Bob’ Stanley Addy Jr. || Obituary

Visitation will take place at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, October 14th from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at East Paris Baptist Church under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Robert (Bob) Stanley Addy Jr. loved the plaque...
Rick Ray Crutchfield || Obituary

Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. Rick Ray Crutchfield, 67, of Detroit, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. The family...
Doris Fay Anderson || Obituary

Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Evergreen Open Air Chapel with Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Doris Fay Anderson, 89, of Paris, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Paris Regional Medical Center. Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Evergreen Open Air Chapel with Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Friends may come by the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home to sign the register on Tuesday.
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15

The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)

There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
