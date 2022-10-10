ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

By Andrew Lind
The Buckeyes are looking to avenge their 31-point road loss to the Hawkeyes in 2017.

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State 's Oct. 22 game against Iowa will kick off at 12 p.m. on FOX.

This marks the first noon game of the season for the Buckeyes, who have played three night games and three mid-afternoon games so far. It's also the second game on FOX, joining the 77-21 win over Toledo on Sept. 17.

The Hawkeyes won three of their first four games but have lost two straight. They've notably limited five of their six opponents to 10 points or less and have a pair of three-point losses, including Iowa State on Sept. 10 and at Illinois last weekend.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is 6-0 on the year and is coming off a 49-20 win at Michigan State. The Buckeyes have won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Iowa, including the vacated 2010 season, as well as seven straight in Columbus.

The Hawkeyes won the last matchup by 31 points, however, as they upset sixth-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, in Iowa City in 2017. Both teams are off this weekend and should be well-rested for their first meeting in five seasons.

Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet for the game, while sources have indicated the Buckeyes will wear their scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms that afternoon .

