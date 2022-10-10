Read full article on original website
Nicollet Co. Still Looking For Missing Man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen (age 28) who was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet, MN on September 30th, 2022 wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants and green hat carrying a backpack. Jeffrey is described as a white male, 5’09” 144lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
Hydrant Painting Underway
Mankato-Fire hydrant painting is underway in the following sections of Mankato:. Highway 169 corridor near the Highway 14 intersection. Third Avenue north of Highway 14 and Industrial and Lime Valley roads. Hydrants will first be primed with yellow paint and finished with a red coat of paint. Upkeep of bright...
Mankato Man Sentenced After Kidnapping Charges
A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Agents Seize More Than 30 Pounds of Meth
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force located and seized 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine in Shakopee. The MRVDTF investigation began several weeks ago after agents executed a search warrant in Blue Earth County and seized approximately one quarter pound of methamphetamine. Agents discovered the methamphetamine was coming from a residence in Shakopee, and that several pounds had made its way to the Blue Earth County area. Agents made controlled purchases of meth from the residence in Shakopee and were granted a search warrant based on the evidence gathered.
Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to embezzling $213K
An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to stealing more than 210-thousand dollars from a program receiving federal funds. Forty-four-year-old Marcie Thumann used public housing rent payments for her personal use while working as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Thumann will be sentenced at a later date.
Red Flag Warning issued
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in Southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock. A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds,...
Minnesota State Mankato’s 2022-2023 Good Thunder Reading Series Opens Oct. 20
10-11 a.m. – Workshop at Emy Frentz Art Guild, 423 S. 2nd St., Mankato. 3-4 p.m. – “Talk on Craft,” Centennial Student Union, Room 245. Books available for purchase. 7:30-8:30 p.m. – Barton will read from his work, Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St., Mankato.
