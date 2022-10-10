Read full article on original website
Related
In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns
This story originally appeared on WITF. When police found Ishmail Thompson, he was standing naked outside a Dauphin County hotel, where he had just punched a man. A mental health specialist working with the county prison said Thompson should be sent to a hospital for psychiatric care. But at the...
WGAL
Radio Centro has been informing, entertaining Latino community for 35 years
LANCASTER, Pa. — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, WGAL is highlighting people and organizations making a difference in the Susquehanna Valley. The Spanish American Civic Association's bilingual radio station, WLCH Radio Centro, has been educating, entertaining and informing the public in Lancaster and York for 35 years. "This...
Lancaster county coroner holds burial ceremony for unclaimed remains
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The remains of more than 80 unclaimed or indigent individuals were interred at Millersville Mennonite Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s becoming sadly more common as time goes on," said Stephen Diamantoni, the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner's office used online resources and public documents to...
Satanic Temple group claims Northern York declined donation offer following last month's after-school event
DILLSBURG, Pa. — After holding a Satanic Temple event at a York County school, the After School Satan Club claims that the school district's superintendent "respectfully declined" the donation it offered, suggesting that they give it to a Christian ministry program instead. ASSC spokesperson June Everett said the Satanic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
WGAL
Keystone Party of Pennsylvania hopes to attract voters who want to see change
This November, you'll notice a new political party on your ballot. It's hoping to attract voters who want to see change. "I just felt myself being left behind on the issues that I cared about," Gus Tatlas said. So, the York County resident joined with like-minded friends to form the...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg Bureau of Fire presents awards, swears in new firefighters at ceremony
At an annual event, Harrisburg firefighters have been recognized for their actions both locally and nationwide. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Fire held its swearing-in and awards ceremony, distributing awards for heroism, CPR saves and bravery, among other honors. “Today is another great day in the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire...
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
RELATED PEOPLE
Domesticated rats illegally dumped near Harrisburg
STEELTON, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them. Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run. Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using some interesting methods. Those methods include peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps.
abc27.com
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call
Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
WGAL
Local firefighter from Lancaster County provides tips on fire prevention
A carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown day care center that sent 32 people to the hospital was another example of how dangerous the colorless, odorless gas can be. The building did not have a working carbon monoxide detector. In light of fire safety week, a local firefighter shares tips...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrisburg home lights up for Halloween light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when seasonal displays will be lighting up neighborhoods across the country, including one special show in Harrisburg!. The creator of Lingelstown Lights is back at it again this year with an extravagant Halloween display on 5780 Stillwell Court in Lower Paxton Township.
abc27.com
Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
Abandoned pregnant rats rescued from Harrisburg area have started having their babies
As volunteers continue to try to rescue possibly hundreds of rats dumped in parts of Steelton and Harrisburg, rescuers are encountering another hitch in their efforts: babies. The rats were first seen in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton on Oct. 6, according to police. Very little information has been released, but they shared that at the time, the efforts to collect the rats had already begun.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Inmate charged after allegedly assaulting three corrections officers, fellow inmate
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An inmate at the Cumberland County Prison is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted three corrections officers and a fellow inmate at the prison. According to authorities, Corey A. Bennett, of Chambersburg, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count...
SUV drove into York County therapy center, injuring at least one: officials
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
abc27.com
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Comments / 0