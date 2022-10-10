ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

WGAL

Radio Centro has been informing, entertaining Latino community for 35 years

LANCASTER, Pa. — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, WGAL is highlighting people and organizations making a difference in the Susquehanna Valley. The Spanish American Civic Association's bilingual radio station, WLCH Radio Centro, has been educating, entertaining and informing the public in Lancaster and York for 35 years. "This...
LANCASTER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Person
Christ
CBS Pittsburgh

Domesticated rats illegally dumped near Harrisburg

STEELTON, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them. Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run. Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using some interesting methods. Those methods include peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps. 
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

New bike share program starts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call

Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
HARRISBURG, PA
#Violent Crime
FOX 43

Harrisburg home lights up for Halloween light show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when seasonal displays will be lighting up neighborhoods across the country, including one special show in Harrisburg!. The creator of Lingelstown Lights is back at it again this year with an extravagant Halloween display on 5780 Stillwell Court in Lower Paxton Township.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Abandoned pregnant rats rescued from Harrisburg area have started having their babies

As volunteers continue to try to rescue possibly hundreds of rats dumped in parts of Steelton and Harrisburg, rescuers are encountering another hitch in their efforts: babies. The rats were first seen in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton on Oct. 6, according to police. Very little information has been released, but they shared that at the time, the efforts to collect the rats had already begun.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA

