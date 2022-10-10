As volunteers continue to try to rescue possibly hundreds of rats dumped in parts of Steelton and Harrisburg, rescuers are encountering another hitch in their efforts: babies. The rats were first seen in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton on Oct. 6, according to police. Very little information has been released, but they shared that at the time, the efforts to collect the rats had already begun.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO