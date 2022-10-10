ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NECN

14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
#Shooting#Roxbury#Boston Police#Juveniles#Violent Crime
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

2 Teenagers Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston, 1 Dead

A 14-year-old juvenile was shot and killed on a Boston street Monday, in broad daylight. The shooting incident was in the area of 2990 Washington Street in the Roxbury section of the city. Boston Police confirmed they responded to the area about 12:18 p.m., for a shotspotter activation. Upon arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old

BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction.    Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian struck by Amazon delivery van, police say

GROTON, Mass. — Police were investigating a crash that involved an Amazon delivery van and another vehicle and pedestrian. First responders in the Massachusetts town of Groton responded to the area of 321 Boston Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a delivery van.
GROTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA

