Lacoste Appoints Catherine Spindler as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

By Lily Templeton
 2 days ago
PARIS — Catherine Spindler has been appointed deputy chief executive officer of French label Lacoste , its parent company MF Brands Group said Monday.

Lacoste CEO Thierry Guibert , who also serves as its parent group’s CEO, credited Spindler in a statement announcing her role for “[enabling Lacoste] to breathe new life into the collections, to increase its desirability and its global influence, and to raise [Lacoste’s] CSR requirements and commitments even higher” in the three years since her arrival at the company.

Lacoste’s chief brand officer since 2021, Spindler joined the French label in 2019 as executive vice president, marketing and branding, also entering its executive committee.

In this new role, Spindler will be tasked with “[continuing] Lacoste’s development and [supporting] its ambition to become the most inspiring brand in fashion-sport,” continued Guibert.

This will entail continuing the premiumization of the French brand; strengthening its distinctiveness and the consistency of its expression in all of its markets and distribution channels, and working to improve Lacoste’s go-to-market strategy in an organization that will give more autonomy to the regions in which Lacoste operates around the world.

Earlier this year, at the unveiling of Lacoste’s 17,200-square-foot Champs-Élysées flagship , Guibert had named the company’s lack of dependence on a particular territory as a key factor in helping its resilience during the pandemic and robust health since.

Throughout her career Spindler has held a variety of communication and marketing roles at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Yves Rocher. She has also been brand vice president and member of the executive committee of the Dr. Pierre Ricaud beauty brand, before joining Veepee, previously Vente-Privée. She served chief marketing officer, and later managing director, France, vice president, customer experience for the off-price retail group.

#Chief Executive Officer#Business Industry#Linus Business#French#Mf Brands Group#Csr#Wwd Lacoste Rtw Spring#Champs Lys Es#Guib
