ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

City of Suwanee breaks ground on expansion of Town Center on Main

The City of Suwanee broke ground on Sept. 26 on an expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to a press release from the city, the 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as part of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative. The Suwanee City Council then approved a master plan for the park in Sept. 2019, which will transform the area around the Suwanee Library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also lead to the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
SUWANEE, GA
secretatlanta.co

Take A Sneak Peek At Midtown Atlanta’s Upcoming Park On 10th Street

Construction is well underway for Midtown Atlanta’s 10th street park, an exciting new initiative to enhance the community’s outdoor activities. The collaboration between Dewberry Foundation and the Midtown Alliance promises fun for the whole family, with games, a light installation, and a dog park set to take over the iconic corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Sugar Hill, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Art Deco#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Novare Group#Bcdc#The Eagle Theater#Cadence Bank
atlantaagentmagazine.com

With eye on the Mountain West, Atlanta’s RangeWater hires senior managing director

Atlanta-based multifamily investor and developer RangeWater Real Estate hired industry veteran Andrew McIntyre as senior managing director of development. In his new role, McIntyre will manage RangeWater’s expansion into new Mountain West markets with an initial focus on Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. He will also work maintain the company’s existing operations in the Southeast and Southwest.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayors again reject Fulton County’s sales tax share request

Fulton County’s mayors rejected a proposed distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue that would send $341 million more to the county than it gets under the current budget. Fulton Commission Chairman Rob Pitts made an opening statement to the mayors at the second mediation session held on Oct. 7. He said the formation […] The post Mayors again reject Fulton County’s sales tax share request appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire

ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Thinking of our Southern neighbors

As Hurricane Ian made its slow trek across Florida, the Category 4 storm left a path of billions of dollars of destruction in its wake. Homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other healthcare and emergency response facilities suffered catastrophic damage caused by both wind and water. On the day Ian made...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow Fire Department responds to multiple Acre Blaze in Adairsville

(via WBHF Radio) On October 9th at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to Stoners Road in Adairsville for a fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews found that a tractor and hay bailer had caught on fire along with an acre of a field. The Georgia Forestry Commission was requested for assistance.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy