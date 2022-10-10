ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

By Paula Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9bFM_0iTNA9NL00

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in contact with a silver Honda Accord that had three people inside.

Deputies identified 60-year-old Dewey Lee Morgan as the driver and say when they attempted to have Morgan step out of the vehicle and follow additional orders, he fled on foot.

EBRSO says deputies followed Morgan and warned him a taser would be deployed if he refused to comply.

In an apparently violent encounter, deputies say even after they tased Morgan, he continued to resist them.

The affidavit says one of the deputies was wounded after the encounter with Morgan and had to be checked out at Lane Memorial Hospital for a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, deputies allegedly found a meth pipe in one of Morgan’s pockets, discovered that one of his passengers (Ryan Dean Whitehead) was a fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and allegedly found that Morgan’s other passenger (Kimberly Faith Langlois) had crystal meth in her purse.

Deputies say all three individuals were taken into custody.

Morgan’s charges include resisting an officer with force/violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Duo arrested after discovery of marijuana, meth, handgun and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The traffic stop took place on LA 69 near Grand Bayou and the vehicle had two occupants. Wade Anthony Coleman, 34, of […]
WHITE CASTLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Zachary, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Central, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Illegal Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Arleen Subdivision#Lane Memorial Hospital
kalb.com

2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
MARKSVILLE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy