Applications Open For OOGEEP First Responders Training
The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has opened the registration for its GOSAFER training for first responders. — Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) has opened the registrations for its GOSAFER training for first responders, a first such training in the nation. The training offers education and experience to more than 1,600 firefighters and first responders on the natural gas and oil industry.
