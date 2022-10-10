The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has opened the registration for its GOSAFER training for first responders. — Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) has opened the registrations for its GOSAFER training for first responders, a first such training in the nation. The training offers education and experience to more than 1,600 firefighters and first responders on the natural gas and oil industry.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO