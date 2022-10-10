ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Whitney Cummings
TheWrap

Kimmel Says the Trump-Michael Bolton Dating Story Is ‘Whitest Thing I’ve Ever Heard’ (Video)

Maggie Haberman’s new Trump bio isn’t just composed of critically important news she held back. Jimmy Kimmel talked about several weirder details about Maggie Haberman’s new Donald Trump biography in his monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live — most notably very off-putting stories about Trump’s love live, including one that involved a Michael Bolton concert.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lauren Boebert mocked as her ‘two words’ anti-Biden tweet backfires

Lauren Boebert’s attempted jab and President Joe Biden appeared to backfire as some people missed his gaffe referenced by the Colorado Republican. “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” Ms Boebert tweeted on Saturday, employing a euphemism used by conservatives meaning “f*** Joe Biden”. While many mocked Ms Boebert for using three words instead of her stated two, her supporters noted that this was likely an attempt to ridicule Mr Biden who had just made that mistake in a speech on Friday. “BREAKING: Lauren Boebert just completely humiliated herself, tweeting ‘Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon.’ That’s THREE words. She’s such...
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Does Awkward About-Face on Kanye West After Antisemitic Rant

On Fox News, where “White Lives Matter” seems to be worth celebrating, threatening “death con 3” on all Jewish people is a bridge too far. The network spent a good part of last week hyping up Kanye West’s for sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, complete with a two-night sit-down interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. But in the days since, the hosts have slowly come to the realization that they may have chosen the wrong hero.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Election Local#Beer#Comedians#Nyc#Uncle Vinnie#Comedy Club#Buzzfeed News#Mexican#Iud
The Independent

Voices: Maggie Haberman Derangement Syndrome: It’s a 12-step program

Yes, I admit it. I have Maggie Haberman Derangement Syndrome (MHDS). Guilty as charged. But hear me out. I'm in the gym grinding away on the elliptical trying to ignore the three muted television sets in front of me. The one on the right is tuned to Fox News. Did you know that children will soon be given fentanyl in their Halloween bags? "If it touches their fingers, they literally go into shock and almost die from it. Some I think have died from it..." says the always reliable Lara Trump. The middle monitor displays News Nation, where a...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Roasts Herschel Walker Fundraising $500,000 After Abortion Scandal: Money’s the Only Thing He’s ‘Willing to Raise’ (Video)

With a week full of political scandals, the Weekend Update crew had a lot to work with on “Saturday Night Live.” Naturally, Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, came up early in the segment, with Colin Jost and Michael Che pouncing on the fact that Walker capitalized on his latest scandal to raise more campaign funds.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy