Grand Rapids, MI

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teen was shot in Grand Rapids around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police say. The victim, a 17-year-old male, says the incident was at Cesar Chavez and Hall Street SW. Police say he was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Grand Rapids...
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Man arrested after charging at Kalamazoo deputies with axe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested after charging at deputies with an axe on Sunday afternoon, says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports around 3:30 p.m. about an attempted car theft and private property damage. When they arrived, deputies say they found the man at his home on the same 1900 block of W. D. Avenue.
Judge doesn't dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner

HOLLAND, Michigan — A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, had asked an Ingham County judge to...
Pharmhouse Wellness hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween. From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive. More than...
