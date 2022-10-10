Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
Kent Co. deputies recover 40 firearms during burglary investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search warrant in Nelson Township Tuesday led to the recovery of 40 firearms and thousands of dollars in stolen property by the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Police say this recovery was the culmination of an investigation that started in August after several storage unit...
Alleged drunk driver in deadly East Beltline crash charged with assaulting corrections officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver charged with driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash back in September was back in court Tuesday and now faces an additional charge. 20-year-old Brian Parks is already charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death after...
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teen was shot in Grand Rapids around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police say. The victim, a 17-year-old male, says the incident was at Cesar Chavez and Hall Street SW. Police say he was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Grand Rapids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Man arrested after charging at Kalamazoo deputies with axe
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested after charging at deputies with an axe on Sunday afternoon, says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports around 3:30 p.m. about an attempted car theft and private property damage. When they arrived, deputies say they found the man at his home on the same 1900 block of W. D. Avenue.
Police: 70-year-old woman robbed in Gaines Twp. store parking lot
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's purse was stolen at a grocery store Sunday evening. Police say the robbery happened around 7 p.m. at the Meijer on Marketplace Drive SE in Gaines Township. A 70-year-old woman was loading her groceries into...
Man arrested in Battle Creek after assault and high speed chase, weapons seized
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 30-year old man in Battle Creek was arrested Sunday morning after an assault and 100 mph high speed chase, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 400th block of Cliff Street nears James Street about an assault. It was around 3:30 am when the incident occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
As domestic violence cases rise, organizations hope services, policy changes can help survivors
Both Kent and Ottawa counties are reporting an increase of domestic violence calls, and social service organizations say it's a trend they've seen for years. In Kent County, domestic violence calls to local law enforcement are up 35 percent since the start of the pandemic, and this year, domestic-violence related homicides are on track to double.
Judge doesn't dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
HOLLAND, Michigan — A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, had asked an Ingham County judge to...
Kent County prosecutor won't file charges against Grand Rapids club security guard who fatally shot patron
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids armed security guard who shot and killed a bar patron who had been kicked out of the bar will not face charges in the killing. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker shared his opinion and analysis Friday of what went down at Le Petite Chateau along South Division in Grand Rapids on Sept. 4.
Montcalm County man dyes hair and beard after raising money to honor heroes
TRUFANT, Mich. — Imagine walking down the beverage aisle at Meijer or Walmart in search of your favorite pop and coming across a man with more color in his hair and his beard than there is in a rainbow. On Saturday, Oct. 8 that man was Doug Pickel. He's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Battle Creek police arrest man who kidnapped, held woman hostage for hours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is in jail after police say he kidnapped and held a woman hostage in Battle Creek for hours Friday. Battle Creek Police say they received a call from a woman just before 4 p.m., on reports that her boyfriend was holding her against her will with a handgun. She was able to escape after four hours and contact the police.
Police say family dispute led to shooting death of Muskegon woman
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement in Muskegon say a 30-year-old woman is dead after an alleged family dispute Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Laketon Avenue and Getty Street, authorities said. Muskegon police say they arrived to find the Muskegon woman had been...
GRPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts down but car owners should remain vigilant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have simmered down quite a bit since this summer, but one recent case shows car owners shouldn't let their guard down completely. "When I was in the market for a new...
Kent Co. residents plead for more attention on PFAS contamination
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Residents and activists in Northern Kent County are calling for more action to be done to clean up the Rogue River and surrounding areas of PFAS. The activists invited local lawmakers on a listening tour in Rockford Wednesday. State Representative David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids), and Rockford Mayor Ed Ross were among the group.
Meet Ollie, the 1-year-old Shepherd mix recovering from mange during shelter's busy season
MUSKEGON, Mich. — More than 100 dogs fill the kennels at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon right now. One in particular is ready to find his forever home after a rough start at the shelter. Assistant Executive Director Kendra Boos says this month has been their busiest of...
'Standing up against censorship': West Michigan libraries push back against book bans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent report from PEN America found there’s been an increase in books bans in schools. It says more than 1,600 book title were banned during the 2021-22 school year. Public libraries are also being targeted. Book challenges and bans have happened right here...
Muskegon trailblazer, Delores L. Cole, honored with retirement gala
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A long-time Muskegon-area activist described as a 'pillar of the community' recently earned a special honor. Delores L. Cole gave her life to public service, a public that gave back last week, with a gala paying tribute to her life and work. Cole’s daughter, Dr. Beverly...
Pharmhouse Wellness hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween. From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive. More than...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0