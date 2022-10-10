ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa middle schooler arrested for bringing lipstick stun gun on bus, police say

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ot3Yk_0iTN9r7600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Stewart Middle School student was arrested Monday for allegedly bringing a stun gun on school grounds, police said.

According to police, the 14-year-old was at a bus stop when a parent noticed her “activating” a stun gun that looked like a lipstick tube.

The weapon “was not used on, or aimed at, any other individuals,” police said.

The parent contacted the school, and the girl was escorted off the bus once it arrived on campus. She was taken to the principal’s office and staff found the weapon in her backpack, police said.

The girl was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, according to police.

New disturbance pops up next to Julia

“While we often say it, this is a prime example of See Something, Say Something’ at work,” said Chief Mary O’Connor. “In this case, a member of our community did not hesitate to say something when they had a concern for the safety of others. As officers can’t be everywhere at all times, we rely on our community to be our additional eyes and ears in reporting any type of suspicious activity so we can address it quickly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stun#Lipstick#Stewart Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFLA

WFLA

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy