Tampa middle schooler arrested for bringing lipstick stun gun on bus, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Stewart Middle School student was arrested Monday for allegedly bringing a stun gun on school grounds, police said.

According to police, the 14-year-old was at a bus stop when a parent noticed her “activating” a stun gun that looked like a lipstick tube.

The weapon “was not used on, or aimed at, any other individuals,” police said.

The parent contacted the school, and the girl was escorted off the bus once it arrived on campus. She was taken to the principal’s office and staff found the weapon in her backpack, police said.

The girl was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, according to police.

“While we often say it, this is a prime example of See Something, Say Something’ at work,” said Chief Mary O’Connor. “In this case, a member of our community did not hesitate to say something when they had a concern for the safety of others. As officers can’t be everywhere at all times, we rely on our community to be our additional eyes and ears in reporting any type of suspicious activity so we can address it quickly.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.