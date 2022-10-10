One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 57-year-old Wichita man died in a crash southeast of Wichita Monday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.

Law enforcement officers at the scene told KSN News that the man was driving a pickup westbound and ran a stop sign. A southbound SUV crashed into his truck.

A news release at 12:45 from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances of the collision remain under investigation. The release says that there are stop signs posted for east and westbound traffic.

The 57-year-old man died at the scene. The sheriff’s office plans to release his name on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old Wichita man in the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigators closed southbound K-15 at 47th Street South and northbound K-15 at 63rd Street South.

By 8:30 a.m., 63rd Street South reopened. At 11:15 a.m., 47th Street reopened.

