The leaves are changing and now is the perfect time to head out of the city for some fun, recreation and a cold beer. Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in North Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer, spirits, and food fundraiser. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in North Park on Saturday, October 15th, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’

