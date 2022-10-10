ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh

Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community

Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
pghcitypaper.com

Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup

Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com. Kingfly Spirits will kick off its season of "Halloween drinks, events, and all things that go bump in the night" during Witches’ Brew Happy Hour. Happening on Thu., Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m., the event will serve as the official launch of the distillery's Halloween drink menu featuring Black Death, Satan’s Whiskers, Zombie, and Velvet Revolver.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 10-16

King Princess. Tue., Oct. 11. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-65. promowestlive.com. King Princess is on tour supporting her new album, Hold on Baby, which dropped July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records. But I’ll put money on the indie pop musician playing her hits “1950,” “Talia,” and “Pussy is God.” The last time she was in the ‘Burgh, her show felt like a karaoke session, with the entire crowd belting out her intoxicating, moody tunes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Curator#Floridian#Pittsburgh City Paper
pghcitypaper.com

Explore North Park at Park ‘til Dark with free, family-friendly activities and cap the day with Brews + Bites at Pour at the Park

The leaves are changing and now is the perfect time to head out of the city for some fun, recreation and a cold beer. Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in North Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer, spirits, and food fundraiser. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in North Park on Saturday, October 15th, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, the longest-serving member of Pa. House, has died

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca (D-Allegheny), the longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has died, the chamber’s Democratic leaders announced Monday. DeLuca, 85, was fighting lymphoma, a disease he had previously defeated, when he died at his home in Penn Hills outside Pittsburgh. "As Allegheny County’s longest serving...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy