Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community
Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup
Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
Craig Finn talks books, geography, and KISS costumes ahead of Club Café show
Craig Finn is the lyricist and front man for the Hold Steady, America’s greatest sing-along bar band. But he’s got a side hustle as a solo artist and will play Club Café on Mon., Oct. 17 with the Uptown Controllers. Pittsburgh City Paper caught up with Finn...
New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news
2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com. Kingfly Spirits will kick off its season of "Halloween drinks, events, and all things that go bump in the night" during Witches’ Brew Happy Hour. Happening on Thu., Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m., the event will serve as the official launch of the distillery's Halloween drink menu featuring Black Death, Satan’s Whiskers, Zombie, and Velvet Revolver.
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 10-16
King Princess. Tue., Oct. 11. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-65. promowestlive.com. King Princess is on tour supporting her new album, Hold on Baby, which dropped July 29 via Zelig Records/Columbia Records. But I’ll put money on the indie pop musician playing her hits “1950,” “Talia,” and “Pussy is God.” The last time she was in the ‘Burgh, her show felt like a karaoke session, with the entire crowd belting out her intoxicating, moody tunes.
Explore North Park at Park ‘til Dark with free, family-friendly activities and cap the day with Brews + Bites at Pour at the Park
The leaves are changing and now is the perfect time to head out of the city for some fun, recreation and a cold beer. Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in North Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer, spirits, and food fundraiser. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in North Park on Saturday, October 15th, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
After Hours: Amachi Pittsburgh's Anna Hollis on issues facing incarcerated communities
After Hours host Natalie Bencivenga interviews Anna Hollis, executive director of Amachi Pittsburgh, which works to "empower young minds to overcome the challenges of parental incarceration and reach their full potential." Tune in as they discuss the issues facing not only incarcerated parents, but how incarceration impacts families and communities.
State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, the longest-serving member of Pa. House, has died
State Rep. Anthony DeLuca (D-Allegheny), the longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has died, the chamber’s Democratic leaders announced Monday. DeLuca, 85, was fighting lymphoma, a disease he had previously defeated, when he died at his home in Penn Hills outside Pittsburgh. "As Allegheny County’s longest serving...
