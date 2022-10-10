Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Channel 3000
Badger Blueprint: Leonhard era starts 1-0 with blowout win over Northwestern
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin take a look at Jim Leonhard’s debut as Wisconsin’s interim head coach and how he got the Badgers to rally and respond during an emotional week.
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
WIAA to release football playoff brackets on Bally Sports Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is set to reveal the 2022 seven-division 11-player and one-division 8-player playoff brackets on a live show on Oct 15. The hour-long show starts at 10 a.m on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Regional analysts will be on the show to take...
saturdaytradition.com
College volleyball rankings: Wisconsin moves into top 5 on latest AVCA Poll (Oct. 10, 2022)
College volleyball rankings are getting updated with the latest edition of the AVCA Coaches Poll entering the week of Oct. 10. While most of the top 5 remained the same, one B1G program made the jump. Wisconsin — fresh off a 4-match winning streak and tough win over Purdue —...
nbc15.com
UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
Robert William Blint
STOUGHTON – Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton, Wis. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
Channel 3000
Alton Marvin Mitmoen
MADISON – Alton Marvin ”Al” Mitmoen, age 88, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Oak Park Place Autumn Lane. He was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Town of Forward, Wis., the son of Albert and Alpha (Swenson) Mitmoen. Al attended Mount...
Channel 3000
Karen E. Booth
Karen E. Booth, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Middleton Village on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Aug. 2, 1948 to the late Gersham “Rex” and Marie A. (Schlough) Booth. Karen grew up and attended school in Mazomanie. Karen worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for 43 years. She enjoyed driving her car and would often enjoy Sunday drives with her longtime companion Linus Bong; he preceded her in death in Apr. of 2020. She loved country music, traveling with a trip to Hawaii which was especially memorable. Karen also loved to cheer on the Packers and Badgers.
Channel 3000
Theresa Kathryn Hill
Theresa Kathryn Hill, age 66, of Dodgeville, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born on January 16, 1956 in Dodgeville, the daughter of Harvey and Geneva (Otter) Reynolds. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1974. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed visiting her sisters at the casino. She worked for most of her adult life at the A & W in Dodgeville and retired from Lands’ End food services.
Joseph Thomas Augustine
MADISON – Joseph Thomas Augustine, age 70, of Madison, was called home on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 25, 1951, …and didn’t let anyone forget. He was the second child of Joseph and Janet (Thill) Augustine. Tom...
Channel 3000
Jonathan Robbins
Madison – Jonathan Robbins, age 41, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Nov. 26, 1980, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of William “Bill” Robbins and Christine (McMillan) Robbins. Jonathan graduated from La Follette High School, class of 1999....
Channel 3000
James Phillip Mooney
Madison – James Phillip Mooney of Madison, WI passed away on October 8, 2022, at the age of 87 at St. Mary’s Hospital. James was born on October 21, 1934, in Madison, WI, the son of James L. Mooney and Leota M. Mooney of Madison, WI. He was a graduate of Central High School (Madison, WI). James retired from the Board of Education in Madison, WI after a 35-year career.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Mike Leckrone previews his one-man show
MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger Band director Mike Leckrone joins Live at Four to talk about his one-man show titled “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness.”. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
Channel 3000
Geraldine M. Shultz
MADISON – Geraldine M. Shultz, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. She was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Linden, Wis., the daughter of Emil Bailey and Leona (Adkins) Bailey. Geraldine graduated from Central High School. Prior to...
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
