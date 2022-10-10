Karen E. Booth, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Middleton Village on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Aug. 2, 1948 to the late Gersham “Rex” and Marie A. (Schlough) Booth. Karen grew up and attended school in Mazomanie. Karen worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for 43 years. She enjoyed driving her car and would often enjoy Sunday drives with her longtime companion Linus Bong; he preceded her in death in Apr. of 2020. She loved country music, traveling with a trip to Hawaii which was especially memorable. Karen also loved to cheer on the Packers and Badgers.

MAZOMANIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO