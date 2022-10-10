Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from...
Program to install 5,000 free smoke alarms across TN
The program has been credited with saving 300+ lives in Tennessee since it started running a decade ago.
wvlt.tv
How to burn safely in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry officials provided Tennesseeans tips on burning debris as fall approaches. Fall brings dry conditions and dead leaves that increase the risk of a fire. A debris burn permit will be required...
PHOTOS: Strong storms leave damage across Middle Tennessee
A line of severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
‘It’s just devastating’: Middle Tennessee crews reflect on hurricane response in Florida
First responders from Middle Tennessee returned home over the weekend, after being deployed to communities in Southwest Florida that were devastated by Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middle Tennessee breweries prepared for carbon dioxide supply issues
Despite an incoming carbon dioxide shortage, local breweries say they can handle any supply chain disruptions thanks to partnerships with suppliers.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
localmemphis.com
Burn permits to be required from Tennessee Division of Forestry
Starting next week (from Oct. to May 15), permits will be required. Officials say careless burning is a primary cause of state wildfires each year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee health experts are concerned about a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) popping up early in Middle Tennessee. There have been several cases in children, recently, which is earlier than usual. The symptoms include a runny nose and a cough. Doctors are instructing parents to watch out...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Tennessee on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
WSMV
California man arrested in connection to house fire in Benton County
HOLLADAY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A California man was arrested in connection to a house fire in Benton County. On Oct. 11, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fire at a home in the 600 block of Morris Road in Holladay. Officials determined that 32-year-old Christopher M. Tuttonbene, of...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee could soon see its first chance of rain in a month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Midstate could soon be seeing its first chance of rain in a month. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan is keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday, where rain could fall over much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A few strong storms with damaging winds are possible.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction
Tennessee families will soon receive state-funded assistance to battle addiction and keep children out of foster care. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse announced a 5-year, $3 million program designed to help families and children affected by opioids and other substance abuse by addressing addiction, improving permanency and enhancing the […] The post Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
450,000 Tennesseans are without broadband. Here's what the hold-up is.
Nearly 450,000 residents in the tri-star state don't have adequate broadband, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. That number was doubled four years ago.
Comments / 0