WBIR

Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from...
wvlt.tv

How to burn safely in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry officials provided Tennesseeans tips on burning debris as fall approaches. Fall brings dry conditions and dead leaves that increase the risk of a fire. A debris burn permit will be required...
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
News Break
WSMV

Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee health experts are concerned about a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) popping up early in Middle Tennessee. There have been several cases in children, recently, which is earlier than usual. The symptoms include a runny nose and a cough. Doctors are instructing parents to watch out...
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee could soon see its first chance of rain in a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Midstate could soon be seeing its first chance of rain in a month. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan is keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday, where rain could fall over much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A few strong storms with damaging winds are possible.
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV

Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction

Tennessee families will soon receive state-funded assistance to battle addiction and keep children out of foster care. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse announced a 5-year, $3 million program designed to help families and children affected by opioids and other substance abuse by addressing addiction, improving permanency and enhancing the […] The post Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
