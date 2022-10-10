Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Ronald Acuna Jr. Comments On His Serious Elbow Pain
The Atlanta Braves had a little bit of a scare late in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the elbow with a 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. After trainers...
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
Report: Padres were 'waiting' on Jose Ramirez trade call before extension
Word broke back on April 6 that the Cleveland Guardians had agreed to a long-term contract extension with star infielder Jose Ramirez. For a piece published Thursday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers explained how that deal likely changed the trajectories of multiple clubs for the 2022 MLB season. "On the final day...
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres NLDS Game 3 prediction, pick, odds: Dodgers to revamp look
The Los Angeles Dodgers will make multiple lineup changes, one game after falling to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday to even the National League Division Series between Southern California rivals at a game each. During Thursday's only off day of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Austin...
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, NLDS Game 3 prediction, pick, odds: Philly's 'hostile environment'
The Philadelphia Phillies' long wait for a home game ends Friday when they play host to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. It will be the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011 when they ultimately fell in five games in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals. It will also be their first game back at home since Sept. 25.
Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away
Bruce Sutter, a member of both the baseball and Chicago Cubs hall of fame, has passed away. Sutter was 69 years old. The righty pitched in Chicago from 1976 to 1980, becoming one of the best relievers in baseball and amassing 133 saves over that time, a number that still stands as the second most in Cubs history. The Pennsylvania native had a 2.39 ERA in his 300 appearances as a Cub, and won the Cy Young award in 1979.
How did Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer fare in first full pro season?
Marcelo Mayer, arguably the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system and one of the brightest young talents in all of baseball, wrapped up his first full professional season last month. Originally selected by Boston with the fourth overall pick in last summer’s amateur draft out of Eastlake High...
Braves Manager Shares The Latest On Spencer Strider
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been without one of their two aces in Spencer Strider for the past week. Strider was out with an oblique issue that caused him to land on the 15-Day Injured List ahead of a key series against the New York Mets. Strider...
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
The Yankees screwed up the progress of one rookie player badly
The New York Yankees might have included rookie infielder Oswald Peraza on the playoff roster if DJ LeMahieu would’ve been healthy enough to play. LeMahieu is the team’s best utilityman with his ability to play every infield position, but since he has a fractured foot that is limiting his movement significantly, manager Aaron Boone had to make a supplemental move.
NBA Fan Sums Up Anthony Davis With One Tweet
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the best players in the NBA. Well, he is when he is fully healthy. The sad truth is that Davis is prone to injuries that can derail not only his season but the season of his entire team. Right now,...
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Kenley Jansen accomplishes a rare feat
Kenley Jansen‘s first year as a Brave has been filled with highs and lows, following in the footsteps of his predecessor. But just like Smith last year, nobody will remember the low moments if he can deliver in October. So far, he’s off to a great start. Jansen...
New York Top 5 free agents the team should retain
One busy offseason lies ahead for the New York Mets. Following a disappointing early playoff exit, the team has many core players set to be free agents. It starts with the rotation where, aside from Max Scherzer, the rest of the group can potentially go. Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker both have player options and are expected to opt-out. A mutual option between the team and Chris Bassitt will make for a fascinating call. Carlos Carrasco has a club option and seems unlikely to be back.
Naming the Yankees’ most disappointing trade deadline acquisition
When the New York Yankees acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, they anticipated he would offer them a stellar starting pitcher for the postseason. Montas had been phenomenal for Oakland over the first half of the year, but his numbers plummeted the very moment he joined the Yankees and injected himself into high-leverage moments.
Yankees V Guardians Game 2 facing potential postponement due to inclement weather
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday night. For some odd reason, the MLB scheduled an off day between Game 1 and Game 2, an odd phenomenon given the weather forecast for Thursday. While Wednesday...
Widow and mother of late MLB pitcher speak out against fentanyl
The Skaggs family is on a mission to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.
