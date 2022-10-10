Read full article on original website
Related
Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery
He was sued for $10 million by the man who accused the Saints’ star of assaulting him outside of a Las Vegas casino during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Spoof MI Sports Teams
Most of you are familiar with the Pure Michigan ad campaign, but do you know about the Not So Pure Michigan spoofs about all things Michigan?. Creator John Kerfoot does not hold back when it comes to making fun of Michigan cities, Michiganders and in this particular instance - Michigan sports teams.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0