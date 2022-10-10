Read full article on original website
Bellingham man suspected of entering woman’s apartment 13 times, sometimes without pants
The suspect and the victim live in the same apartment complex, but reportedly do not know each other.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
anacortesnow.com
High School Classes delayed by bomb threat
Anacortes High School and Cap Sante High School classes were on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning following a bomb threat, the second one this week. In a statement Wednesday morning, the school district said, "Law enforcement is currently conducting a search of the high school. ASD officials have reviewed security camera footage and have found no suspicious activity."
Bellingham Police search for man with dementia missing overnight
Call 911 if you see him or someone matching his description.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Police arrest woman for assault after shooting incident
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police responded to a report of a person with a shooting injury on Sunday, October 9th, about 7pm, in the 6800 block of Portal Way. According to a statement from Ferndale Police, the victim reported they were working on a vehicle at a residence when they were confronted by Bailey Michelle Cargile, age 31, who accused the victim of stealing items. “The victim stated that when they denied the accusations, Cargile pulled out a black handgun and demanded items.”
My Clallam County
Man dies in Sequim rollover
SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash
MALTBY, Wash. — Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. The Daily Herald reports on March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee...
whatcom-news.com
Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
kpug1170.com
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
Bellingham woman suspected of attempting to bite store employee during downtown robbery
The woman reportedly stole a bag of Chex Mix from the convenience store.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
Bellingham driver suspected of vehicular homicide, DUI in I-5 crash with pedestrian Friday
It is the fifth fatal crash on Whatcom County highways involving DUI so far in 2022.
Chronicle
Mother's Love Priceless But Has No Monetary Value, Washington Appeals Court Rules
What is a mother's love worth? It's priceless but not a thing of value, an appeals court ruled, overturning a Skagit County woman's conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle's conviction of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, for...
Bellingham Police report arresting man for the 68th time
According to the department’s incident log, the arrest was for “several local warrants, felony PC, and possession of a dangerous weapon.”
Woman reportedly throws jug full of urine at boyfriend during downtown Bellingham argument
The jug hit the victim in the hip, though he was not seriously injured, police report.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Police seize 11 firearms, ammo, knives, body armor after Tuesday’s Whatcom motel standoff
“Based on the weapons seized at the scene, this situation could have easily taken a very different path,” Ferndale Police Chief Kevin Turner said in a statement Thursday.
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
