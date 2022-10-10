ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortesnow.com

High School Classes delayed by bomb threat

Anacortes High School and Cap Sante High School classes were on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning following a bomb threat, the second one this week. In a statement Wednesday morning, the school district said, "Law enforcement is currently conducting a search of the high school. ASD officials have reviewed security camera footage and have found no suspicious activity."
ANACORTES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Anacortes, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, WA
City
La Conner, WA
Anacortes, WA
Crime & Safety
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Police arrest woman for assault after shooting incident

FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police responded to a report of a person with a shooting injury on Sunday, October 9th, about 7pm, in the 6800 block of Portal Way. According to a statement from Ferndale Police, the victim reported they were working on a vehicle at a residence when they were confronted by Bailey Michelle Cargile, age 31, who accused the victim of stealing items. “The victim stated that when they denied the accusations, Cargile pulled out a black handgun and demanded items.”
FERNDALE, WA
My Clallam County

Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
SEQUIM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat

SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Anacortes Police
kpug1170.com

City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
BELLINGHAM, WA
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy