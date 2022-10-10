Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
Jacob deGrom gives Mets fans another gut-punch after playoff loss
It does not sound like Jacob deGrom will be opting back into his deal with the New York Mets. While the New York Mets had an amazing regular season, Jacob deGrom and the boys came up painfully short in October. On the precipice of losing the NL East to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors
One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
Phillies key reliever left off roster for NLDS against Braves due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A key player on the Phillies' pitching staff has been left off the 26-man roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson will be sitting this series out after injuring his right calf. Manager Rob Thomson says Robertson strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. "He's devastated," Thomson said, "I mean he really wanted to pitch in the series and he knows how big of a part he is to this club. He's very disappointed." Here is the Phillies' 26-man roster for the NLDS.Ranger Suarez will make his playoff debut when he takes the mound for the Phillies and the Braves' starting pitcher will be ace Max Fried. Game 1 is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Click here for a preview of the NLDS matchup.
Comments / 0