Everyone has a unique relationship with makeup. Some couldn’t care less about which eyeshadow palette would make their eyes pop, while some wish to spend all day experimenting with different colored lipsticks. But whether you like to keep it simple or go with the most colorful look there is, Makeup is an art form. With any art form, you need the right tools to create that masterpiece. That’s right, we’re talking about makeup brushes. Makeup brushes can be what makes your makeup look go from good to amazing, all with the flick of the wrist. Here’s the thing: quality makeup brushes...

MAKEUP ・ 11 HOURS AGO