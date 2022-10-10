Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
I’m an Aldi super fan – the fall finds to buy for as low as $3 and three items to avoid
AN ALDI fan is sharing her favorite fall items to pick up the next time you're in the store. Sarah from AldiAllTheTime on TikTok has been documenting all the new fall items that she's been able to snag. Through her many shopping trips, she's been able to try tons of...
ETOnline.com
Save on a Home Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise October Sale: Shop Bedding, Towels, and More
Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen.
Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours
When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoppers Say These Cooling Sheets ‘Make It Hard to Get Out of Bed’ & They’re On Major Sale
If you’re a hot sleeper, you know there’s no feeling as gross as waking up to a puddle of your own sweat. Not have you woken up to a less than pleasant situation, but now you’re forced to clean your sheets and hope it doesn’t leave a permanent stain. Even non-hot sleepers who have experienced the issue can attest that it’s not pretty. That’s why having bed sheets that are breathable and cooling is key. Unfortunately, quality bedding can rack up a hefty price but we’ve done the homework for you and discovered these top-selling sheets from Amazon that are...
Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off early due to high inventory
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Christmas in October! Or at least that’s when big box stores want consumers to start shopping for the holidays. Holiday savings are already underway at several retailers including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Amazon where store officials say the winter discounts have hit shelves weeks earlier than usual this year. A […]
WFAA
Here's a look at Toy Insider's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
DALLAS — The holiday shopping season is in full swing. Target started sales the first week of October, and Amazon is holding its second Prime Day on October 11-12. With that in mind, The Toy Insider rolled out their 2022 holiday gift guides to give families an early start to planning and shopping. It seems stores are starting earlier and earlier each year, and economic experts suggest start shopping now because consumers could still potentially face product shortages, supply chain issues, and delayed deliveries.
intheknow.com
Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this ‘super flattering’ quilted vest
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the fall, it’s all about proper layering....
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is the perfect time to get last-minute Halloween deals on candy and costumes
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Halloween is right around the corner, but there's still time to shop for costumes, decorations, candy, and more. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing and features several last-minute Halloween deals you can score before the sale event ends on October 12.
I’m a bargain hunter – my seven tips including the exact time to shop will save you up to 40% at the grocery store
PRICES are higher than ever at the grocery store, but a bargain hunter is sharing her tips to save money. There are so many ways to save money on groceries, and not all of them require clipping coupons. Lora, from Lorafied on TikTok shared a few ways she saves money...
Only 10 Hours Left To Get This 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Over 50,000 Reviews For Only $8
Everyone has a unique relationship with makeup. Some couldn’t care less about which eyeshadow palette would make their eyes pop, while some wish to spend all day experimenting with different colored lipsticks. But whether you like to keep it simple or go with the most colorful look there is, Makeup is an art form. With any art form, you need the right tools to create that masterpiece. That’s right, we’re talking about makeup brushes. Makeup brushes can be what makes your makeup look go from good to amazing, all with the flick of the wrist. Here’s the thing: quality makeup brushes...
Comments / 0