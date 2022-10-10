ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Save on a Home Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise October Sale: Shop Bedding, Towels, and More

Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say These Cooling Sheets ‘Make It Hard to Get Out of Bed’ & They’re On Major Sale

If you’re a hot sleeper, you know there’s no feeling as gross as waking up to a puddle of your own sweat. Not have you woken up to a less than pleasant situation, but now you’re forced to clean your sheets and hope it doesn’t leave a permanent stain. Even non-hot sleepers who have experienced the issue can attest that it’s not pretty. That’s why having bed sheets that are breathable and cooling is key. Unfortunately, quality bedding can rack up a hefty price but we’ve done the homework for you and discovered these top-selling sheets from Amazon that are...
SHOPPING
WFAA

Here's a look at Toy Insider's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

DALLAS — The holiday shopping season is in full swing. Target started sales the first week of October, and Amazon is holding its second Prime Day on October 11-12. With that in mind, The Toy Insider rolled out their 2022 holiday gift guides to give families an early start to planning and shopping. It seems stores are starting earlier and earlier each year, and economic experts suggest start shopping now because consumers could still potentially face product shortages, supply chain issues, and delayed deliveries.
DALLAS, TX
intheknow.com

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this ‘super flattering’ quilted vest

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the fall, it’s all about proper layering....
APPAREL
Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is the perfect time to get last-minute Halloween deals on candy and costumes

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Halloween is right around the corner, but there's still time to shop for costumes, decorations, candy, and more. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing and features several last-minute Halloween deals you can score before the sale event ends on October 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Only 10 Hours Left To Get This 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Over 50,000 Reviews For Only $8

Everyone has a unique relationship with makeup. Some couldn’t care less about which eyeshadow palette would make their eyes pop, while some wish to spend all day experimenting with different colored lipsticks. But whether you like to keep it simple or go with the most colorful look there is, Makeup is an art form. With any art form, you need the right tools to create that masterpiece. That’s right, we’re talking about makeup brushes. Makeup brushes can be what makes your makeup look go from good to amazing, all with the flick of the wrist. Here’s the thing: quality makeup brushes...
MAKEUP

