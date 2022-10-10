Read full article on original website
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
Brewton Standard
Brewton receives top honors with AIB
It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
Atmore Advance
City adopts street paving project Tuesday
The Atmore City Council adopted a resolution today for a paving project that’ll improve portions of 19 different streets in the city. The adoption of Resolution 2022-20 came after the city met Sept. 12 in a workshop to discuss the project. The estimated cost of the project is $2.6 million.
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Rally for Recovery’ with Wings of Life
The following information was provided by Wings of Life:. Wings of Life is a faith based recovery program for families struggling with addiction. Their mission- We serve families and individuals with resources and services to help break the cycles of addiction, poverty, incarceration and violence. Their vision- To see lives,...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Robertsdale ends Cattle, Fair Association lease on Coliseum; county fair unaffected, officials say
ROBERTSDALE – The city of Robertsdale has taken over operation of the Baldwin County Coliseum after ending the lease of the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association, Mayor Charles Murphy said Monday, Oct. 11. The Cattle and Fair Association leased the facility since the Coliseum opened in 2009. The...
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
Human case of West Nile Virus detected in Santa Rosa County: Florida Department of Health
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release. The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The Fairhope Witches Ride returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
utv44.com
Local activists work to curb youth violence: "Anybody can be a victim"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
utv44.com
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
Atmore Advance
Mary G. Conway
Mrs. Mary Gene Conway, 91, passed away on Mon., Oct. 3, 2022 in Atmore. She resided in Canoe for most of her life, where she opened her home as a sitter for many children throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James “John” Conway; her son,...
Old Bait shop in Gulf Shores being remodeled into a vacation rental, retail store
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen this abandoned building at the corner of 2nd street and Canal road in Gulf Shores, the building constructed in 1965 was once a bait store. New owners David and Angie Swiger are giving the building a little makeover, they’re calling it “The Waterway. ” The Louisianna natives […]
The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in Downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
Atmore Advance
District 3 paving moves forward
Following a request by Escambia County Commissioner Scottie Stewart concerning some paving needs in his district (District 3), commissioners agreed to move forward on some areas of County Road 6 and Travelers Rest Cemetery Road during a regular meeting on Tuesday. Stewart said it makes sense to move forward with...
utv44.com
Plans for Williamson High School 'on-campus' stadium hit a snag
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We are just a few weeks away from the end of the high school football regular season, and 5 Mobile County Schools are still lacking stadiums. Williamson alumni gathered Tuesday night at their alma mater to discuss with officials the construction delays of the 5-million-dollar football stadium project.
