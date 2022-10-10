ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Brewton Standard

Brewton receives top honors with AIB

It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

City adopts street paving project Tuesday

The Atmore City Council adopted a resolution today for a paving project that’ll improve portions of 19 different streets in the city. The adoption of Resolution 2022-20 came after the city met Sept. 12 in a workshop to discuss the project. The estimated cost of the project is $2.6 million.
ATMORE, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Atmore, AL
Health
City
Atmore, AL
Local
Alabama Society
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Rally for Recovery’ with Wings of Life

The following information was provided by Wings of Life:. Wings of Life is a faith based recovery program for families struggling with addiction. Their mission- We serve families and individuals with resources and services to help break the cycles of addiction, poverty, incarceration and violence. Their vision- To see lives,...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Human case of West Nile Virus detected in Santa Rosa County: Florida Department of Health

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release. The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Fairhope Witches Ride returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Local activists work to curb youth violence: "Anybody can be a victim"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Mary G. Conway

Mrs. Mary Gene Conway, 91, passed away on Mon., Oct. 3, 2022 in Atmore. She resided in Canoe for most of her life, where she opened her home as a sitter for many children throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James “John” Conway; her son,...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in Downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Atmore Advance

District 3 paving moves forward

Following a request by Escambia County Commissioner Scottie Stewart concerning some paving needs in his district (District 3), commissioners agreed to move forward on some areas of County Road 6 and Travelers Rest Cemetery Road during a regular meeting on Tuesday. Stewart said it makes sense to move forward with...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Plans for Williamson High School 'on-campus' stadium hit a snag

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We are just a few weeks away from the end of the high school football regular season, and 5 Mobile County Schools are still lacking stadiums. Williamson alumni gathered Tuesday night at their alma mater to discuss with officials the construction delays of the 5-million-dollar football stadium project.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

