Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Iowa team of the Week? (Oct. 3-9)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Voting ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Pleasant Valley football

Pleasant Valley is now the lone unbeaten team in Class 5A after a resounding 51-21 win over Iowa City High. The 7-0 Spartans have outscored their opponents 286-69.

West Des Moines Dowling football

The Maroons cemented their perch at the top of the SBLive rankings with a 51-7 rout of Ames, in a game where they intercepted the state’s leading passer three times in the first half.

Cedar Rapids Xavier football

The 7-0 Saints blanked Clear Creek-Amana 49-0 for their fourth consecutive shutout.

Harlan football

The defending state champions continue to prove they are the top team in Class 3A with a 42-7 win over previously unbeaten ADM.

Lewis Central football

The Titans’ eighth win against no losses came when they outscored Glenwood 38-0 in the second half for a 58-22 victory.

Dike-New Hartford volleyball

The top-ranked Wolverines ran their winning streak to 13 matches by winning the NICL Conference and Westside Invite crowns.

Ankeny volleyball

The Hawks reached the 30-win plateau by winning the Bettendorf tournament and have won 12 straight matches.

Pleasant Valley volleyball

Last year’s Class 5A state champions won a five-set match over a tough North Scott team, stretching its win streak to seven in a row.

Iowa City Liberty volleyball

The Lightning, leaders in the Mississippi Valley-Mississippi Division, avenged a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the finals of the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament with a 3-0 sweep of the Saints.

Springville volleyball

The top-ranked team in Class A won two matches, improving its overall record to 29-2.

Iowa City High boys cross country

Ford Washburn ran a 4:46 mile pace while claiming first-place (14:50.49) and defending his title as Iowa City City High repeated as the Mississippi Valley Conference boys cross country champion.

North Polk boys cross country

Zach Sporaa won his eighth meet of the season, his 15:36 time leading a perfect score of 15 points for North Polk’s boys cross country team at the North Polk Invitational.

Pekin girls cross country

Paced by first-place Chloe Glosser (20:12.4) and third-place Lauren Steigleader (21:04.2), Pekin’s girls cross country team scored 25 points and won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference title.

Johnston boys golf

The Dragons edged defending champion Cedar Falls by four shots to win the Class 4A state team title at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

Remsen St. Mary’s football

The 8-player Hawks demolished Ar-We-Va 75-0 to remain unbeaten, eclipsing 70 points for the second time this season.