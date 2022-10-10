Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO