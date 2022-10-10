Read full article on original website
Related
She started going to church at an early age. Now at 100, she creates sense of home for others
GEORGIA, USA — Born on October 12, 1922 in Colquitt, Georgia, the oldest of eight children, Jesse Vinson’s parents raised her in a Christian home surrounded by love and affection. At a very early age, one evening while “playing church” with her siblings, Vinson showed early signs of...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Kolter Homes breaks ground on active-adult community Newnan
Kolter Homes broke ground on a new age-restricted, master-planned community in Newnan that it says will bring 43 homes that are “different than anything Kolter Homes has previously built in the Atlanta area.”. The “intimate neighborhood” will be known as Oak Hill Reserve and offer community amenities like an...
'The biggest servant's heart' | City of Newnan mourns loss of firefighter
NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced the death of firefighter Damien Sorrells on Tuesday night. "Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant's heart you could ever find," the department said on social media. "It has been an honor to work beside Firefighter Sorrells and he will be greatly missed."
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecitymenus.com
UWG alumna veterinarian is leader of the pack at mobile animal clinic
This National Pet Wellness Month and National Women’s Small Business Month, both celebrated in October, the University of West Georgia sat down with alumna Dr. Jasmine Gibbs ’14, owner of Two Beating Hearts Mobile Veterinary Clinic, to discuss her journey to entrepreneurship. Animals have been Gibbs’ constant her...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
The B Spot to serve breakfast, brunch in Morrow
The menu for the restaurant is still under development, but one focus will be speciality pancakes.
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day: Meet Violet
Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
The Citizen Online
Some Council members want cheap, substandard fix for Riley Field track
Recreation will take a hit in Peachtree City, unless we act. On Thursday, October 6, Peachtree City Council tabled the proposed resurfacing of the Riley Field running track until the October 20 meeting and will likely not approve maintaining or maintaining on-the-cheap a facility used by many runners and walkers in Peachtree City unless we the citizens make our voices heard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ga. family of 11 involved in car crash that left 1 child dead, another paralyzed in Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family of 11 from Henry County is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy after their car flipped while driving in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Jamel Madison was driving his wife, 35-year-old Tracey Moseley, and nine children down I-10 near Beaumont, Texas just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Thinking of our Southern neighbors
As Hurricane Ian made its slow trek across Florida, the Category 4 storm left a path of billions of dollars of destruction in its wake. Homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other healthcare and emergency response facilities suffered catastrophic damage caused by both wind and water. On the day Ian made...
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
58-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Marietta street
MARIETTA, Ga. — One person was killed Wednesday night after a crash in Marietta, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened in front of 800 South Marietta Pkwy. just after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say 58-year-old Benancio Lasarte of Marietta was crossing...
Neighbors upset ‘vicious’ pit bull allowed to return after killing chihuahua in Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one Rockdale County community are upset that a pit bull that attacked and killed a 7-year-old chihuahua named Buddy has been allowed to return. Family members of the pit bull’s owner told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln it was an unfortunate accident and they...
First Atlanta Pride event since 2019 sees huge crowds
ATLANTA — Thousands gathered at Piedmont Park on Saturday for the first Atlanta Pride in three years. After a pause for the pandemic, crowds were anxious to return to the celebration. “It feels amazing to be back and to be proud of who we are and just to be...
‘Unfair, ableist’: TikTok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A TikTok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van has...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0