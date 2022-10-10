ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Kolter Homes breaks ground on active-adult community Newnan

Kolter Homes broke ground on a new age-restricted, master-planned community in Newnan that it says will bring 43 homes that are “different than anything Kolter Homes has previously built in the Atlanta area.”. The “intimate neighborhood” will be known as Oak Hill Reserve and offer community amenities like an...
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

'The biggest servant's heart' | City of Newnan mourns loss of firefighter

NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced the death of firefighter Damien Sorrells on Tuesday night. "Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant's heart you could ever find," the department said on social media. "It has been an honor to work beside Firefighter Sorrells and he will be greatly missed."
NEWNAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition

Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

UWG alumna veterinarian is leader of the pack at mobile animal clinic

This National Pet Wellness Month and National Women’s Small Business Month, both celebrated in October, the University of West Georgia sat down with alumna Dr. Jasmine Gibbs ’14, owner of Two Beating Hearts Mobile Veterinary Clinic, to discuss her journey to entrepreneurship. Animals have been Gibbs’ constant her...
CARROLLTON, GA
atlantafi.com

City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)

A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Some Council members want cheap, substandard fix for Riley Field track

Recreation will take a hit in Peachtree City, unless we act. On Thursday, October 6, Peachtree City Council tabled the proposed resurfacing of the Riley Field running track until the October 20 meeting and will likely not approve maintaining or maintaining on-the-cheap a facility used by many runners and walkers in Peachtree City unless we the citizens make our voices heard.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. family of 11 involved in car crash that left 1 child dead, another paralyzed in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — A family of 11 from Henry County is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy after their car flipped while driving in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 36-year-old Jamel Madison was driving his wife, 35-year-old Tracey Moseley, and nine children down I-10 near Beaumont, Texas just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.
BEAUMONT, TX
thechampionnewspaper.com

Thinking of our Southern neighbors

As Hurricane Ian made its slow trek across Florida, the Category 4 storm left a path of billions of dollars of destruction in its wake. Homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other healthcare and emergency response facilities suffered catastrophic damage caused by both wind and water. On the day Ian made...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

