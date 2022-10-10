Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In HeadAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
Related
boozyburbs.com
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
themontclairgirl.com
New Mexican-Inspired Burger Spot Opens in Bloomfield
Last week, on October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili, and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
jerseydigs.com
Renderings Revealed for Two-Tower Journal Square “Art Walk” Development in Jersey City
A new art walk sporting parks, plazas, a performance space, and more could be coming to Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood if a multi-phase plan for two high-rises is approved later tonight. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board reviewed a proposal for an underutilized stretch behind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
therealdeal.com
Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents
New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Duo beats, robs 2 men on Brooklyn street
Police are looking to identify a duo who beat and robbed two men last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't convenient.But apparently Bread + Salt can get away with it because, well, the food is good. Portnoy raved about the f…
boozyburbs.com
Lido in North Arlington Announces Grand Opening
Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding to North Arlington and announced an opening date. The “old school” (Read Story) business has been recognized as a classic spot for many years, including after the original location re-opened under new ownership back in late 2019 — which received and 8.1 pizza rating from One Bite Reviews (View Review). Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the award-winning thin crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches the place is known for. According to info from the brand, they are opening this weekend on Saturday, October 15th – with the first 100 customers will get free pizza for a year. Lido Restaurant 11-35 River Road North Arlington, NJ Website [photo source: Lido]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC school employee, 19, dies after being shot leaving work in Brooklyn; ‘It’s just too much right now’ says his distraught mom(EXCLUSIVE)
A 19-year-old shot in the head as he left his new paraprofessional job in a Brooklyn city school died of his injuries Wednesday as police arrested his alleged killer. Ethan Holder fought for his life at Brookdale University Hospital after he was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon as he left his job at Public School 203, also known as The Floyd Bennett School, his distraught mother told ...
Hoboken Talks: Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner, "Hoboken Whisperers" show us the streets of Hoboken through their eyes
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Join the Hoboken Historical Museum online on Thursday October 13 at 7:00pm for a very special Hoboken Talks as born 'n raised brothers from other mothers Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner walk and talk LIVE. These "Hoboken Whisperers" (don't ask - we promise they'll tell you!!) have stories to tell about every street corner. Who will they bump into? Anything can happen! Mama Johnson Field, anyone?
Old-School Hoboken Restaurant Owners Tell Portnoy 'If You Don't Like It, Don't Post It'
If you don't like it, don't post it. Those were the instructions that Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy got from the owners of Leo's Grandevous in Hoboken. "I can't do that," Portnoy said simply. The pizza-lover said he stopped into the Grand Street restaurant for some chicken parmesan, but was...
fox5ny.com
Killings on mass transit in NYC
A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station
An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Comments / 0