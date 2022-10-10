ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

Bears Orange Uniforms Debut With New Helmet Design Thursday

Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of their new, orange alternate uniforms they will debut. The team announced back in the summer they will wear orange...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
wgnradio.com

The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Fans Roast the Team's Orange Uniforms in Facebook Comments

Bears fans roast team's orange uniforms on Facebook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone. Some Bears fans have jokes about the team's uniforms and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Chicago

Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says

If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?

What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How New Playoff Format Informs Jed Hoyer's Vision for Cubs

How new playoff format informs Jed Hoyer’s vision for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first round of MLB’s first-year playoff format had just concluded by the time Cubs president Jed Hoyer sat down with media Monday to discuss the 2022 season and what comes next for his team.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Back of the Yards Looks (and Smells) Different These Days

Ever since the Union Stock Yard opened in 1865, Chicago has gotten its meals from Back of the Yards. That hasn’t changed, but now that the Stockyards are long gone, the meals themselves have changed. Peer Foods was a pork packing facility built in 1925 at the corner of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy