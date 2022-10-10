Read full article on original website
Bears Orange Uniforms Debut With New Helmet Design Thursday
Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of their new, orange alternate uniforms they will debut. The team announced back in the summer they will wear orange...
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
How Much Money Do Top Finishers at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Take Home?
With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon officially in the books, many are wondering what kind of prize money the race's most elite finishers take home in one of the world's most prominent marathons. Overall, the top five finishers in the open division and the top ten finishers in...
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Bears Fans Roast the Team's Orange Uniforms in Facebook Comments
Bears fans roast team's orange uniforms on Facebook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone. Some Bears fans have jokes about the team's uniforms and...
United Center Launches Ticket Giveaway For Harry Styles' Sold Out Show in Chicago
For all the Harry Styles fans who haven't been able to score a ticket to one of the star's six sold-out Chicago shows, this one's for you. The United Center tweeted on Wednesday that the venue will give away to two lucky fans, two 100 level tickets to Styles' penultimate show of his "Love on Tour" Chicago concert series.
Blackhawks' Jack Johnson Joins Avalanche on Ice for Banner-Raising Ceremony
DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says
If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
Roquan Smith Says Bears' Orange Uniforms ‘Look Like a Highlighter'
Smith says orange uniforms 'look like a highlighter' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone. Roquan Smith claims he thinks the uniforms are "cool," but...
What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?
What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
United to Offer New Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland, Barcelona
United Airlines says that it will offer new direct flights from Chicago to two major European cities beginning next summer, expanding offerings it says outpace every other airline. According to a press release, United says that it will begin offering direct daily flights from Chicago to Barcelona, Spain beginning on...
Chicago Columbus Day Parade returns to Loop amid controversy; Indigenous People's Day events planned
A big crowd filled the downtown area for Chicago's 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade.
How New Playoff Format Informs Jed Hoyer's Vision for Cubs
How new playoff format informs Jed Hoyer’s vision for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first round of MLB’s first-year playoff format had just concluded by the time Cubs president Jed Hoyer sat down with media Monday to discuss the 2022 season and what comes next for his team.
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
Back of the Yards Looks (and Smells) Different These Days
Ever since the Union Stock Yard opened in 1865, Chicago has gotten its meals from Back of the Yards. That hasn’t changed, but now that the Stockyards are long gone, the meals themselves have changed. Peer Foods was a pork packing facility built in 1925 at the corner of...
Chicago's Top Doctor Expects Winter COVID Surge, But How Bad Will It Be?
Chicago's top doctor said she believes a COVID surge is on the horizon this winter, but will it be as bad as previous surges?. As variants begin to shift heading into cooler months, experts have cautioned that the potential for another omicron-like mutation could threaten another wave. "I haven't seen...
