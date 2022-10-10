Read full article on original website
12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Dad in Plot Against Her Family and Pets Has Died: Deputies
A 12-year-old girl who planned to kill her family and shot her father in Texas has succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies announced on Wednesday. Her dad is expected to recover. “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as...
IGN
Valorant: Woman Stabs and Kills Sister For Flirting With Her Boyfriend in the Shooting Game
A 21-year-old woman in Florida was arrested on September 26 after she killed her younger sister. The culprit stabbed her sister multiple times in the heart for flirting with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant. According to the arrest reports obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Fatiha Marzan admitted committing the crime...
Woman found guilty after killing pregnant mom, cutting out her unborn baby
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Shannon Cox, 48, of Boone County, Arkansas allegedly claimed he was Jesus and Satan as he got "verbally abusive" with his wife Sandy Cox, 30, before amputating his leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter Grisly details have emerged in the case of an Arkansas couple who are both charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor. According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop...
Family: 2-year-old was alone in Kentucky apartment with slain mother for 3 days
A Kentucky mother is searching for answers after she found her 23-year-old daughter dead in her apartment. Police say last Wednesday, Kierra Stone-Gonzalez was found shot to death in her home. She had been dead for three days, family says, and her young child was left alone with her body.
Mother Whose 15-Year-Old Son Destroyed Her Home Speaks Out
The mother of the teenage boy who destroyed their home is speaking out and clearing things up.
Oklahoma 2-year-old found dead half a mile from home after crawling out of bed in middle of the night
A family has been left devastated and with few answers after they learned that their 2-year-old son, who managed to crawl out of bed late in the evening, was found dead half a mile from his home in Oklahoma.Local authorities reported Monday that 2-year-old Ares Muse was suspected to have escaped from his family home in Okemah, located about 70 miles east of Oklahoma City, sometime between 1.30am and 6.30am that morning.The child was dressed in black pyjamas with dinosaurs when he was last seen by his father in the early hours of Monday morning, a note he was...
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago
Police are searching for the person they say is responsible for fatally stabbing a mom of five in front of her children at their east Los Angeles home. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Friday evening.
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event
LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
AOL Corp
2-year-old and her baby brother die after family dogs attack them, Tennessee cops say
UPDATE: The children’s mother was upgraded to stable condition Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The family’s dogs were euthanized Thursday by Memphis Animal Services, deputies say. The investigation is ongoing. The original story is below. Two young siblings died after they were...
Baby boy and two-year-old sister mauled to death by pet pit bulls
A five-month-old baby boy and his two-year-old sister were mauled to death by family pet pit bulls at a home outside Memphis, Tennessee. The boy, Hollace Dean, and his sister, Lilly Jane, were pronounced dead at the scene following an attack on Wednesday (5 October) in Shelby County at around 3.30pm. Their mother, 30-year-old Kirstie Bennard, was also injured in the attack and was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to WMC. Bennard’s uncle by marriage, Jeff Gibson, spoke to USA Today about the gruesome attack, revealing how the mother tried to shield her children. “She put...
Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour
A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
21-Year-Old Woman Shot After Beating Man at Basketball, Her Family Says
A 21-year-old Dallas woman was fatally shot after beating a man at basketball, her family says. Dallas Police said they responded to a shooting Monday night near a park in Dallas and found Asia Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or a suspect, but her family says the killing stemmed from a heated basketball match. Her mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox4 News that her daughter had been playing pickup basketball Monday evening at a park near her home with a man she’d befriended. There’d been some trash talk, she claimed, and after she won, the man left before returning and allegedly shooting her. Dallas Police did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the case. “Asia loved basketball,” her mother told Fox4 News. “She loved basketball to the point to where she died doing what she loved and she shouldn’t have died that way.”Read it at Fox 4 News
Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Sniffed Out by Dog in Family's Backyard Shed
"If they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat," said Katharine McClain, who discovered the baby with her husband.
International Business Times
Girl, 16, Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death After House Party, Also Killing Unborn Baby
A 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman to death after a house party in Lodi, California. The case is being treated as a double homicide as the victim's unborn baby was also killed in the incident. Officers from the Lodi Police Department arrived at an Eagle...
Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found
The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
