Premier League

'Thank you for the memories': Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina says goodbye to MLS side Chicago Fire as he prepares to join up with Premier League club after being given an opportunity to impress new Blues boss Graham Potter

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has waved goodbye to America and former club Chicago Fire ahead of his move back to England following the end of the MLS season.

Slonina, 18, was signed by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in a £12million summer deal with Chicago, but was allowed to remain on-loan in the States to finish the season.

The shot-stopper will return to Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Tuesday after saying goodbye to his teammates and posting a farewell message to Fire fans on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZvjD_0iTN8DHb00
Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has departed Chicago to join new side Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102Gle_0iTN8DHb00
The 18-year-old American joined the London side for £12million during the summer

He will meet up with his new colleagues and be given a first opportunity to impress Blues boss Graham Potter ahead of upcoming fixtures against AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Brentford.

The youth product was one of new Chelsea owner and fellow countryman Todd Boehly's first summer signings as the 49-year-old focused on recruiting young talent in the States.

Slonina made 32 appearances during the 21/22 MLS season with Chicago Fire as they endured a torrid campaign, finishing 12th in a 14-man table and conceding 48 goals during the process.

Chelsea's new arrival posted a farewell message to Chicago Fire players and fans on Twitter

Leaving a heart-felt goodbye on his Twitter page, Slonina said:

'Chicago, thank you for the all the memories. Although it may seem over, I’ll forever keep Fire in my heart'.

His move to London comes at a time with neither Édouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga nailing down the number one spot in Chelsea's goalkeeping department with both starting various matches during the current campaign.

Slonina earlier revealed his excitement at being handed an opportunity at Stamford Bridge after becoming Chelsea's second American player in the squad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ty9o_0iTN8DHb00
Chelsea goalkeepers Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga face new competition for places
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNinl_0iTN8DHb00

'It was a no-brainer for me to want to join that team, such a massive club with so much history and the things they have done in the past years has truly been amazing. So it's an incredible honor to be joining the club,' he said.

However, it is widely expected that Slonina could be sent back on loan to Chicago for a third senior season as Chelsea assess whether he is ready for Premier League football.

